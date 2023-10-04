Andoe's Society Page: St. Louis Public Library Prepares to Raise Money

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION Bill Donius and Jay Perez hosted the kickoff at their home in DeBaliviere Place.

Last Thursday night, Bill Donius and Jay Perez hosted the St. Louis Public Library Foundation's gala committee kickoff at their stately Kingsbury Place residence. The elegant soiree was attended by dozens of library supporters, including Tom and Ulrike Schlafly, Liz Austin and Brooke Meek.

The gala will be a pirate-themed event at the magnificent Central Library downtown, and will include a treasure hunt.

The impeccably dressed Perez showed guests around the stunning residence.

“The home was designed by Mauran, Russell & Crowell and built in 1914 by Walter and Rose Candy,” Perez said. “The family owned the Busy Bee Candy Company, one of the largest Confectionery companies of the time. The house is in the Italian country style. The Candy family were aficionados of all finer things and spared no expense adorning every inch of the home with grand details and finishes. We purchased the home in 2022 and began renovating and designing the interiors. David Deatherage was our interior designer and Nan Wisniewski was our construction consultant.”

Donius and Perez were impressed with the layers of original details including a Bacchus-themed hand-carved fireplace, several sets of French doors that, when open, allow for gentle breezes to pass through the house and bathe it in natural light, a marbled entry with a checkerboard pattern, and what Perez calls the home’s “romantic and gregarious vibe.”

Bill Donius was the CEO of Pulaski Bank. After leaving banking, he wrote the New York Times bestseller Thought Revolution: How to Unlock Your Inner Genius. Today, he consults with businesses and large companies on maximizing potential and fostering creativity.

Jay Perez is an attorney/entrepreneur who, along with designer David Deatherage, co-owns one of the top designer vintage furnishings shops in the country, Shop Interior Motives. The online-only retail component is backed by a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in the city of St. Louis.

Landscape Designer Kyle West remade the grounds, and it was in a plush patio corner that I became engrossed in conversation with Donovan Crowder, the 31-year-old owner, producer, and host of the cannabis podcast Too T3rpd.

Since 2019, Crowder has been building a reputation as the voice of the underground cannabis scene, including home growers, small cannabis businesses, infused dining experiences and weed-related events such as Captain MoGreen’s Friday the 13th costume event on the fourth floor and rooftop of the .Zack building in Grand Center.

"Cannabis is more than just smoking and getting high to me," Crowder says. "There’s multiple uses for the plant. I’ve talked with legacy growers about how cannabis has gone from hiding your garden in closets and secret basement spaces to being able to create a cannabis brand. I’ve talked with medical users who have used cannabis as topicals to help treat arthritis, neuropathy, and general pain. RSO to help with chemo for cancer patients. CBD and THC drinks, snacks, and meals to help mentally. I’ve talked with recreational users who do all of the above to socialize and be involved in one of the most diverse communities in this city."





click to enlarge COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION Library supporters mixed and mingled.

For all his passion, the event wasn’t about cannabis, but rather libraries — and the gala to support them. Rosalind Early, the former RFT editor, is one of four committee chairs, and expressed excitement about the March 2 event, “Stranger Than Fiction Gala: X Marks the Spot.”

"I have always loved the St. Louis Public Library gala,” she told me. “I wanted to go because it is a blast. There are signature cocktails, a photo booth, great music, a scavenger hunt, virtual reality games and great food.”

This is Early’s first year on the committee, and she said she was driven to take a more active role in the wake of rising anti-library sentiment on the right. “Libraries are a vital community resource. They connect people to the internet, offer notary services, give people access to expensive tech like 3D printing and recording studio equipment, not to mention all of the events, books, movies, games, videos and other material that the library lets you borrow,” she said. “And that's all being threatened by politicians who want to make libraries the battleground in a pointless culture war.”

The shindig seemed to succeed in getting buy-in for the event and giving donors and volunteers an opportunity to get acquainted, too. As the evening was winding down, the party moved to the garden to look at the harvest moon.



