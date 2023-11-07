Andoe's Society Page: The Olympian Who Won't Give Up on East St. Louis

click to enlarge SUZY GORMAN Jackie Joyner Kersee herself leads a kids choir at the gala for the former Olympian's eponymous foundation.

Last fall, what began as a column about LaSalle Park’s unique history morphed into a cover story as I learned about its equally fascinating present. In a region too often known for its racial and socioeconomic divides, the residents of LaSalle Park’s Historic District and the bordering affordable housing community LaSalle Park Village were putting in the work to operate as one neighborhood. At the center of those efforts was Debra Aerne, known to the kids (and many others) as “Aunt Deb.”

I first met Aerne as she was setting up tables of drinks and snacks for a kickball game she had organized in LaSalle Park, and a friendship began. She is on the board of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, and late last month she invited me to be her guest at the organization’s Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala which was held at the St. Louis Four Seasons Hotel. Several others from LaSalle Park were at her table, including filmmaker Geoff Story of Story Creative, Aerne’s niece Meg Holmes of M I N+ Architecture and nephew-in-law Brent Holmes of M I N+ Construction, and Good Development Group founder and CEO Greg Gleicher, who enraptured everyone in his presence when speaking about his organization’s $1.2 billion 80-acre Gateway South project, which aims to transform the derelict Chouteau’s Landing into a global innovation hub for the construction and design industry.

The gala, which was sponsored by Adidas, Ameren Illinois and the Walter Family Foundation, was masterfully emceed by KSDK News anchor Rene Knott, who was quite effective at humorously prodding attendees to bid on the auction items. The organization reported that the gala evening culminated year-long fundraising efforts raising more than $500,000.

click to enlarge SUZY GORMAN Jackie Joyner Kersee and KSDK News anchor Rene Knott.

Founded in 2000, the East St. Louis-based Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation serves as a beacon of opportunity for an area in desperate need, offering high-quality after-school programs and serving 30,000 nutritional meals annually. While historically the center has focused on after-school programs and summer camps, the scope of their work has grown over recent years to include the JJK Academy focused on K-3 education and the JJK FAN Innovation Center, focused on food, agriculture and nutrition. Developed in collaboration with The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Extension, the innovation center was founded in response to reports that 86 percent of East St. Louisans live in a food desert, contributing to some of the poorest health outcomes in Illinois.

"As Jackie noted, through these partnerships with the JJK Foundation at the hub, we’re endeavoring to help with early education, workforce development, physical fitness and nutrition needs of the youth in East St. Louis," Aerne says. "Some of the most involved members of this team have their hearts set on moving to East St. Louis to continue to build upon the positive energy and impact. How’s that for commitment?"

For those interested in living near the center, the Lansdowne Park housing development is designed to breathe life into the neighborhood. The 20-home subdivision at the intersection of 25th Street and Gross Avenue will be ready for occupancy in the next year.

Dozens of joyful children performed during the gala, and speakers praised Joyner-Kersee for her hands-on dedication.

When the heptathlete took the stage, she shared a heartfelt story from the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“East St. Louis is a city of champions, but they don’t say they’re from East St Louis, only that they’re from St. Louis. So when I won at the Olympics, setting the 7,291 [points] world record, from my teammates shoulders I carried a sign that said ‘I love East St. Louis’ so that East St. Louis would know I didn’t forget about them.”



The number 7,291 continues to be a feature in fund-raising for the JJK Foundation, as many have contributed $7,291 in honor of her world record for heptathlon points, which still stands 35 years later. The 7291 donors were given gold medals at the gala. Even the JJK staff pooled their contributions to total $7,291, and were recognized.

At the end of the event, guests took to the dance floor, with Jackie Joyner-Kersee among them. Her joy was evident, bringing to mind a quote she shared earlier in the evening: “That which you share will multiply.”



