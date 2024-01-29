Anheuser-Busch Has a New Foal — and He's So Cute

Your first chance to meet him will be at the Football and Foals SBLVIII watch party

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at their Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.
Courtesy of Warm Springs Ranch
Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at its Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at Warm Springs Ranch (3118 25270 Highway 98, Booneville; warmspringsranch.com).

The new foal — a sweet little boy — will be joining more than 70 other Clydesdales at the 300-plus-acre breeding and training facility. The majestic creatures are born weighing in roughly at 150 pounds, about three feet tall and can usually walk within hours of their birth. By the time they are adults, they’re about six feet tall and around 2,000 pounds. Clydesdales eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and up to 35 gallons of water a day.

“You never know what lies ahead for these gentle giants,” said Herd Supervisor Amy Trout in a statement. “The foals are so much fun to see up close, and you never know — he might just end up on a Budweiser commercial in the future.”

Interested in meeting the new foal?

Warm Springs Ranch is hosting a Football and Foals live watch party on Sunday, February 11 for the NFL Super Bowl. In between games, guests can take photos and hang out with the Clydesdales. Also, make sure to keep your eye out for the Budweiser Clydesdales in their 46th Super Bowl appearance during “Old-School Delivery.” 

Tickets are $100 and include appetizers, dinner, two 16-ounce beers and photo opportunities.

For more information or purchase tickets visit Warm Springs Ranch’s website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Related
Sadie, left, from the Humane Society of Missouri, and Indigo, right, from Five Acres Animal Shelter, will team up for this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

Meet the St. Louis Pups Headed to the Puppy Bowl: WARNING — Cuteness overload

Related
The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 95 Labrador Retrievers from the property of an unlicensed breeder in Phelps County on January 9.

Missouri Humane Society Rescues 95 Labs From 'Horrible 100' Breeder: The dogs and puppies are on their way to St. Louis for emergency veterinary treatment

Related
The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting an Animals Aglow starting March 13 through May 5 with more than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays.

Animals Aglow Lantern Fest Will Light Up St. Louis Zoo This Spring: The new festival will showcase more than 60 lanterns depicting animals, plants and Chinese culture

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Animals Aglow Lantern Fest Will Light Up St. Louis Zoo This Spring

By Paula Tredway

The St. Louis Zoo will be hosting an Animals Aglow starting March 13 through May 5 with more than 60 larger-than-life Chinese lanterns and interactive light displays.

New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month

By Paula Tredway

Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

Focal Point to Host First-Ever STL Singer-Songwriter Showcase on Wednesday

By Lauren Harpold

Ryan Koenig is just one of the St. Louis artists who will be on hand.

Also in Arts & Culture

Funny Girl and Jagged Little Pill Keep the Fabulous Fox Aroar

By Tina Farmer

From left: Jackson Grove, Katrina McCrimmons and Rodney Thompson in Funny Girl.

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us