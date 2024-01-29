Anheuser-Busch Has a New Foal — and He's So Cute

click to enlarge Courtesy of Warm Springs Ranch Look at this cute little boy! Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at its Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Anheuser-Busch has welcomed a new Clydesdale foal at Warm Springs Ranch (3118 25270 Highway 98, Booneville; warmspringsranch.com).

The new foal — a sweet little boy — will be joining more than 70 other Clydesdales at the 300-plus-acre breeding and training facility. The majestic creatures are born weighing in roughly at 150 pounds, about three feet tall and can usually walk within hours of their birth. By the time they are adults, they’re about six feet tall and around 2,000 pounds. Clydesdales eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and up to 35 gallons of water a day.

“You never know what lies ahead for these gentle giants,” said Herd Supervisor Amy Trout in a statement. “The foals are so much fun to see up close, and you never know — he might just end up on a Budweiser commercial in the future.”

Interested in meeting the new foal?

Warm Springs Ranch is hosting a Football and Foals live watch party on Sunday, February 11 for the NFL Super Bowl. In between games, guests can take photos and hang out with the Clydesdales. Also, make sure to keep your eye out for the Budweiser Clydesdales in their 46th Super Bowl appearance during “Old-School Delivery.”

Tickets are $100 and include appetizers, dinner, two 16-ounce beers and photo opportunities.



For more information or purchase tickets visit Warm Springs Ranch’s website.

[email protected]