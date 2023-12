click to enlarge SCREENSHOT Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine endure a wild office Christmas party in the brilliant The Apartment.

Long before Hollywood attempted to subvert the treacle of classic Christmas movies with machine guns and bad Santas, Billy Wilder explored the lonely underbelly of the season in what's now regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, 1960's The Apartment.

Yes, it's a romantic comedy, but one with a properly dark view of human behavior and corporate America — you'll laugh, but you'll also cry, just like real life.



On Wednesday, December 20, the Arkadin Cinema (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) will show the film alongside a Midcentury Christmas Cocktail Party just like the one in the movie (but don't count on Shirley MacLaine showing up).



Swing by for a drink at 6 p.m. and stay to watch Fred MacMurray be the bad guy to Jack Lemmon's good guy at 7:30.



Tickets are $9; pick them up at arkadincinema.com.