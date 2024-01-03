Art Exhibit for Dogs Opens at the Foundry Art Centre This Week

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 6:06 am

Wag: An Art Exhibit for Dogs will be at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles starting January 5 through March 23.

This January, the Foundry Art Centre (520 North Main Center, St. Charles; foundryartcentre.org) is going to the dogs with Wag — an interactive art exhibition curated and designed specifically for our four legged-companions. 

Dogs can enjoy artwork created by area artists with dog-friendly color spectrum palettes, all at dog height for easy viewing; portraits of dogs at the St. Charles Animal Shelter; interactive sculpture and video installations; art activities; a community wall filled with visitors’ artwork and a bowl installation, which can be purchased through a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the St. Charles Animal Shelter. 

Wag’s premiere will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 5, as part of the Foundry’s First Friday programming. To help celebrate the exhibit’s opening, there will be a vendor market of pet-related boutiques in the Grand Hall, art activities for dogs and their owners, and music. as well as the Foundry bar for some drinks. Wag will be at the Foundry Art Center through March 23. 

Wag — which is sponsored by Purina, Lindenwood University’s College of Arts and Humanities and the Eye Shoppe — will feature artists such as Greta Coalier, Justin King, Steve Jones and Laura Lloyd.

During the exhibition’s run, dog’s will be able to participate in several programs including Yappy Hours, pet portrait sessions, Puppy Yoga, an adoption event with the St. Charles Animal Shelter, Pawentine’s Day and a donation drive.

For a list of complete events and programs, visit the Foundry Art Center’s website

