Art Hill Film Series at St. Louis' Forest Park Cancelled Tonight

The recent rains have ruined one more thing this week: Saint Louis Art Museum announced today that tonight's Art Hill Film Series, scheduled to be The Sandlot
, is cancelled.
"The heavy rains have made it unsafe to hold any large event near the museum," SLAM wrote in a Facebook post
. The Charles Glenn Duo was also expected to perform tonight.
The Sandlot
was the final film in the series and there is no word if the museum plans to reschedule. But the showing of A League of Their Own,
which was cancelled on July 8 due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for an indoor screening on August 5.