Art in Bloom Plots Comeback for March at Saint Louis Art Museum

The popular exhibition featuring flower displays inspired by pieces of artwork returns from a COVID hiatus

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge A person takes a photo of an orange flower display.
Saint Louis Art Museum
A flower display at the Saint Louis Art Museum during Art in Bloom.

For three days in March, you won’t just find fine art in the Saint Louis Art Museum: You’ll also find flowers.

From Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5, the popular exhibition Art in Bloom will return in-person to SLAM after two years of virtual programming with 30 floral designs on display. Each of the floral designs are paired with and inspired by a specific piece of art in the museum.

The exhibition is free. Doors open to the public each day at 10 a.m., though members can get in as early as 8 a.m.

click to enlarge A flower display on top of a white stand in front of a picture.
Saint Louis Art Museum
Flower displays will be spaced throughout the Saint Louis Art Museum and open to the public from March 3 to March 5.

click to enlarge A green-based flower display in front of a piece of artwork.
Saint Louis Art Museum
Each flower display is based off of a specific piece of art in the museum.

Each day will also feature special events that require tickets.

On March 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will host a preview party for $175.

On March 3, at 7 p.m., Gabriela Salazar will present a lecture, “The Garden and the Artistry of Floral Design.” Tickets cost $25 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

On March 4, the museum will provide a “Flowers After Hours” program for visitors to enjoy exclusive access to the flowers, along with live music, a photobooth and cocktails. Tickets cost $35 for nonmembers and $45 for members.

On the final day, March 5, visitors can participate in a free scavenger hunt and activities from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the events go on sale today. To purchase, visit here.

For more information on the exhibits and which pieces of artwork the flowers are designed after, visit here.

Benjamin Simon

