  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews

Artica Is Getting Pushed Out of Its Longtime Riverfront Home

But organizers vow to find a new site long before October

By
Mar 12, 2024 at 9:21 am
Our Lady of Artica begins her transfiguration to a higher realm at a previous Artica.
Our Lady of Artica begins her transfiguration to a higher realm at a previous Artica. STEVE TRUESDELL
Share on Nextdoor

Every year since 2002, with just one exception, the Artica festival has set up on a patch of land just north of Laclede's Landing and transformed the largely abandoned riverfront acreage into a wonderland for one weekend and one weekend only. The explosion of creativity has been described as St. Louis' Burning Man — made all the more amazing because it's long taken place on land owned by a local bank.

As Lohr Barkley, president of Artica's board of directors, explains it, each year Artica has gone to the site's owner, and each year they've gotten permission. That's been true throughout various permutations of ownership.

But in the past year, the most recent owner, Busey Bank, sold the land to cargo company SCF Marine. And this year, SCF Marine said no.

That leaves Artica with no choice but to find a new home, 22 years after they first set up at Lewis and Dickson avenues near the Cotton Belt Freight Depot. And finding land ideally suited to host Artica's 140 artists and their 50-plus projects — including Our Lady of Artica, the festival's signature structure, a 49-foot sculpture that is burnt to the ground to close each festival — is not an easy proposition.

"We're exploring every option," Barkley says.

Barkley says SCF Marine told him it plans to do something with the site in the coming months, although, as he notes, "It's entirely possible there won't be anything happening October. We still can't use it." (A representative for SCF Marine did not return a call seeking comment yesterday.)

And so they're looking — but where could they go? They'd like to stay close to the river, but they need good access (roads, parking) for both festivalgoers and the fire department, and with big chunks of the roadways along the riverfront now barricaded, Barkley isn't sure if any nearby site could work. They also need a fair amount of acreage, big enough for the projects that artists build. Ideally, they'd like to stay within sight of the Arch, too. "It gets to be a pretty specific list," he acknowledges.

In some ways, Artica's organizers always knew something like this could happen. "There's never been a guarantee," Barkley says. But the timing is a bit of a bummer; Artica has seen big growth in recent years and recently hired a (part-time) executive director, as well as designating other paid roles within what had previously been almost entirely a volunteer effort. "I was really excited about this year and what that could mean," Barkley says.

And so he and other board members are looking, and making phone calls, and asking for ideas. Yet despite all the current uncertainty, Barkley is sure of one thing: Artica will take place. Come the first weekend of October, art will be made and celebrated and enjoyed — even if our Lady of Artica doesn't make the move. They're at a point, Barkley says, where everything (except perhaps the date, since they've already locked into the first week of October) now feels negotiable — even that signature art piece.

"We're looking at everything we possibly can," he says. "If it changes the nature of the festival, so be it."

Slideshow

33 Pics From Artica That Prove REAL ART > Civic Gibberish

The POW! Project.
An artist installation piece. "Artists, Elitist of the Begging Class" An old-time phone booth with cans on a string. Carrie Goodson works on her sculpture "Fish out of Water." Tyler Harris paints the old depot. Remnants of a weekend-long audience performance piece addressing the possibility of a new stadium.
Click to View 33 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Help get rid of the smell of semen in St. Louis this spring by chopping down your Callery pear trees — thanks in advance.
By Paula Tredway
Slider Jesus is the king of the jumpscare.
By Ryan Krull
Shakespeare in the Park will return to Forest Park beginning May 29.
By Sarah Fenske
Ann Hier Brown (top) as Too Much Tammy, singing "Funeral Food," with her fellow Queens.
By Tina Farmer

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe