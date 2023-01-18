Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month

click to enlarge
Courtesy JCC
The JCC's Used Book Sale returns at the end of the month.
This one is for all the lovers out there — the book lovers.
The bi-annual St. Louis Jewish Community Center's biannual Used Book Sales is returning from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. It brings along with it thousands of bargains spanning almost as many literary genres.
"There really is something for everyone, and you really cannot beat the beat the prices," says Hannah Dinkel, director of literary arts at the St. Louis JCC.
The book sale, which Dinkel says has been around for at least 20 years, takes place in the performing arts center at the J. Eight-foot-long tables, marked with genres ranging from children's to mystery to philosophy, will fill the room. Each table will contain bread boxes filled with books stacked with their spines up.
The sale will have about 600 boxes of used books, vinyl and sheet music for this sale — all donated by the community. Every year, the sale gets a variety of interesting picks, and book dealers, along with St. Louis' book lovers, prize the sale, especially the preview event.
"We get even, you know, entire estates from professors, and notable St. Louis alums," Dinkel says. "We got a really large donation of miniature books that actually are worth a great deal of money."
But despite the quality of the reads, potential shoppers should not be afraid that they'll have spend big: Most volumes will run from $1 to $3. Proceeds from the event will go toward the J's cultural arts programs, including its St. Louis Jewish Book Festival.
Check out the Biannual Used Book Sale at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center
(2 Millstone Campus Drive, 314-432-5700, jccstl.com
) from Sunday, January 29, to Thursday, February 2. The first date is the preview day and costs $10. All other days are free. On Thursday, attendees can purchase a bag of books for $5 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Email the author at [email protected]
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter