Back to the Future, Meet Me in St. Louis to Play on Art Hill This Summer

Saint Louis Art Museum will go back to the past this summer — with two fan favorites making encore presentations at its beloved Art Hill film series.
Those films, Back to the Future
and Meet Me in St. Louis
, were voted on by fans. The sci-fi comedy classic will be screened on July 12 and the Judy Garland musical on July 19.
Both programs begin at 6 p.m. with food trucks curated by Sauce Magazine
. Parking is free and so is admission to the films, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. People are invited to pack their own picnics if they prefer. The films begin each night at 9 p.m.
Keep an eye on Saint Louis Art Museum's Facebook, Instagram and slam.org
for details in the case of inclement weather. But if the weather cooperates, you'll want to plan to meet your fellow film fans in St. Louis — and make that the Saint Louis Art Museum while you're at it.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed