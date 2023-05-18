Bark in the Park Returns This Weekend

The pooch-friendly event will be held this year in Tower Grove Park

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
Just look at those happy little doggies

The annual and beloved Bark in the Park event returns this weekend for its 28th year, this time at Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679) on Saturday, May 20.

The pet festival is sponsored by the Humane Society and brings events for people and their pooches. In addition to the expected festival fare, Bark in the Park features a 5K race and one-mile walk. When you register for the race, which costs $35, you get a Bark in the Park T-shirt, a Purina goodie bag and access to all the festival activities.

Bark in the Park starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Head over to the Turkish Pavilion to join in the fun. More info at towergrovepark.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
So many things to sniff, so little time

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Queertown Underground, a Monthly Queer Mixer, Returns to the Royale Tonight

By Riverfront Times

The Queertown Underground event last month was a hit.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 18 to 21

By Riverfront Times Staff

The 12th Annual Show-Me Burlesque & Vaudeville Festival comes to the Casa Loma Ballroom this weekend.

New 'Workers Opera' Is About How Much Working for Amazon Sucks

By Sarah Fenske

The cast of The Workers' Opera: Blue Light Special includes several current Amazon workers, shown in rehearsal with musician Celia.

St. Louis' Leverage Celebrates 10 Years of Adventurous Dance

By Jessica Rogen

Leverage dancers pose against a wall.

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us