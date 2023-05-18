Bark in the Park Returns This Weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
Just look at those happy little doggies
The annual and beloved Bark in the Park
event returns this weekend for its 28th year, this time at Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679)
on Saturday, May 20.
The pet festival is sponsored by the Humane Society and brings events for people and their pooches. In addition to the expected festival fare, Bark in the Park features a 5K race and one-mile walk. When you register for the race, which costs $35, you get a Bark in the Park T-shirt, a Purina goodie bag and access to all the festival activities.
Bark in the Park starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Head over to the Turkish Pavilion to join in the fun. More info at towergrovepark.org
.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Humane Society of Missouri
So many things to sniff, so little time
