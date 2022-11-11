Baseball and the Natural World Collide in Laumeier Installation

Catch Jean Shin: Home Base through early December

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 6:30 am

click to enlarge A bench where the back is made from baseball bats sits in a park.
ProPhotoSTL
Jean Shin: Home Base features sculptures made from baseball bats.

The artistry of the natural world and human-made sculpture collide in Jean Shin: Home Base at Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road, 314-615-5278, laumeiersculpturepark.org).

The Laumeier 2022 visiting artist in residence's work is all about "giving new form to life's leftovers," and uses familiar materials, such as fallen trees, and transforms them into pieces that focus on memory, desires and failure. In Home Base, she uses an ash tree stump as an alternative home plate in a reimagined installation of a baseball diamond, marking the bases with sculptures of Rawlings bats, sculptural seats or benches.

You can catch the installation, which draws connections between our national pastime and love of the outdoors, through Sunday, December 11. The park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
