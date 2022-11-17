Battlehawks Tickets Are on Sale Now, Kroenke Haters

Battlehawks never say die

St. Louis gets all of the sports teams that we want and nobody can stop us. We’ve been flexing with the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues for years and now we have St. Louis City SC and the Battlehawks are back. We are truly blessed.

Some people thought that the Battlehawks were lost forever when COVID-19 shut down the XFL in 2020. But we true believers knew that our love could resurrect the Battlehawks.

And with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the helm of the XFL, all things are possible. Amen.

So if you’re ready to strap on some wings and get in on some hot XFL action, then you won’t want to miss securing your tickets to some games during the upcoming Battlehawks season posthaste.

You can get your tickets from Ticketmaster today — where there is currently a virtual line, but nothing nearly as bad as the Great Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Disaster of 2022.

Good luck and a mighty “Ka Kaw!” to all who celebrate.

