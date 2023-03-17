Bellefontaine Cemetery Hosting Women’s History Trolley Tours

Learn all the cool history you've been missing

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 9:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Louis' neighboring Bellefontaine and Calvary Cemeteries are both gorgeous. - @sombrant / Flickr
@sombrant / Flickr
St. Louis' neighboring Bellefontaine and Calvary Cemeteries are both gorgeous.


Women’s History Month marches on next Saturday, March 25, with the Women’s History Trolley Tour at Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 West Florissant Avenue, 314-381-0750).

Instead of just wandering around the grounds without knowing anything about what you’re seeing, let this guided tour teach you the secrets and cool details of the local history underfoot. It'll tell you all about the various intriguing women resting on site and highlight other interesting elements on the grounds related to Women’s History Month.

And since these tours are volunteer led, you know the person giving you the information is passionate about the subject, too.

There are two two-hour tours offered on March 25. The first tour starts at 10 a.m. and the second tour starts at 1:30 p.m. The trolley is climate-controlled and tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per person. Visit bellefontainecemetery.org for more information.

And while you're there, you could also check in on Rush Limbaugh's grave and see if he's still resting in pee.

Related
It Appears That Someone Urinated on Rush Limbaugh’s Grave

It Appears That Someone Urinated on Rush Limbaugh’s Grave: How tragic


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

By Jaime Lees

Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Your Guide to Getting Lucky in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

St. Patrick's Day is nearly here.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, March 16 to 19

By Riverfront Times Staff

Get your green garb together or get pinched this weekend.

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us