Bellefontaine Cemetery Hosting Women’s History Trolley Tours

St. Louis' neighboring Bellefontaine and Calvary Cemeteries are both gorgeous.
Women’s History Month marches on next Saturday, March 25, with the Women’s History Trolley Tour at Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 West Florissant Avenue, 314-381-0750)
.
Instead of just wandering around the grounds without knowing anything about what you’re seeing, let this guided tour teach you the secrets and cool details of the local history underfoot. It'll tell you all about the various intriguing women resting on site and highlight other interesting elements on the grounds related to Women’s History Month.
And since these tours are volunteer led, you know the person giving you the information is passionate about the subject, too.
There are two two-hour tours offered on March 25. The first tour starts at 10 a.m. and the second tour starts at 1:30 p.m. The trolley is climate-controlled and tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per person. Visit bellefontainecemetery.org
for more information.
And while you're there, you could also check in on Rush Limbaugh's grave and see if he's still resting in pee
.
