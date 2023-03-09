Bellefontaine Cemetery Resumes its 'In Bloom' Spring Walking Tours

Spend some time with your quietest neighbors over the next couple months

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge A peaceful, guided walk through the cemetary is free, but registration is required. - VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN
VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN
A peaceful, guided walk through the cemetary is free, but registration is required.

St. Louis has a lot going on.

We have a new soccer team. Our XFL team is back. The restaurant scene is bouncing back after the hardest years of the pandemic. But we're also making national headlines for our traffic violence. Every day, it seems another person has been shot and killed in the street.

In these trying times, Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 West Florissant Avenue, 314-381-0750) offers a morbid yet peaceful escape. Get some respite from it all from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 15, at the Bellefontaine in Bloom Cemetery Walk, a two-hour tour of the historic cemetery and arboretum.

Guides will point out interesting figures who've made Bellefontaine their last address, as well as the cemetery's horticulture side as it blooms into spring.

If you can't make it to this one, fret not: There are many more tour options between now and May. Tours are free, but registration is required. For more information, visit bellefontainecemetery.org.

