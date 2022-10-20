Bellefontaine Cemetery Trolley Tour Offers Historical Frights

click to enlarge Rosalind Early Take a Trolley Tour of Bellefontaine Cemetery this weekend.

Tis the season to visit graveyards, and while a daytime tour ofmay not bring on scary chills, it will definitely offer a glimpse into the history of St. Louis.The graveyard is famous for the important historical figures buried there, often in elaborate tombs and mausoleums. The Wainwright Tomb was drafted by a young Frank Lloyd Wright, who went on to become one of America's most famous architects.Learn more about the cemetery and the luminary St. Louisans housed within at the Trolley Tour from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, October 25. Seating is limited, and participants should arrive between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. Tickets are $5.