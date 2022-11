Bevo Mill Hosting Clothing-Optional Dance Party This Weekend

iljasmets Let your freak flag fly at the Night Fannies event

This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for dance parties of all varieties — especially naked ones. Why hang out with your racist uncle all Thanksgiving weekend when you can escape your family and let your freak flag fly?Bevo Millis hosting a 1970s-themed clothing-optional dance party on Friday called. The party promises live music, peace, love and “wicked fun.” Music will be supplied by “‘70s-crazed” band the Boogie Cats.The event listing says that “clothing optional” does not mean “naked mandatory” but nobody likes a party pooper. So make sure you show up either dressed to impress or undressed to impress, dig?Visit Eventbrite.com to secure your $35 ticket or to find out more information.