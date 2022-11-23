Bevo Mill Hosting Clothing-Optional Dance Party This Weekend

Let your freak flag fly at the Night Fannies event
This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for dance parties of all varieties — especially naked ones. Why hang out with your racist uncle all Thanksgiving weekend when you can escape your family and let your freak flag fly?
Bevo Mill (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251)
is hosting a 1970s-themed clothing-optional dance party on Friday called Night Fannies
. The party promises live music, peace, love and “wicked fun.” Music will be supplied by “‘70s-crazed” band the Boogie Cats.
The event listing
says that “clothing optional” does not mean “naked mandatory” but nobody likes a party pooper. So make sure you show up either dressed to impress or undressed to impress, dig?
Visit Eventbrite.com
to secure your $35 ticket or to find out more information.
