Big Queer Picnic in Tower Grove Will Be 'Cottagecore Daydream'

The theme is "cottagecore daydream"

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Tower Grove Park Pride 2022
THEO WELLING
The picnic is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Tower Grove Park.
Get on your best cottagecore duds and head to the Big Queer Picnic in Tower Grove Park this Sunday.

Bring your own picnic and supplies (blanket, pillows, chairs etc.) to Tower Grove Park to spend the afternoon with the community. The theme is "cottagecore daydream." So find your prettiest wicker picnic baskets and parasols, pillows and blankets. Organizers will supply yard games and activities, as well as a Pride photo backdrop. Pretty much all the trappings of a banger picnic.

Hosted by Crafted Events and RootedBuds, festivities will include communal art supplies for canvas painting, coloring and sketching, as well as a book swap and shop. Bring your own books to trade or buy some new ones with a donation to Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

DJ Rico Steez will provide some tunes. There'll also be tarot readings, chair massages, adult slushies and a flower crown station.

Sure, the Big Queer Picnic is on Father's day, and you could already have plans. But as the event's organizers said on Facebook: "Bring your dad! Or don't! Either way, we'll have plenty of loving dads on hand to offer hugs and high-fives!"

Tickets cost $25 or $35 the day of. You can also add a charcuterie box for an additional $13.
Tower Grove Pride will return this September.

A Guide to Pride in St. Louis: June may be Pride month, but in St. Louis, the celebration just keeps going

Out in STL Editor Chris Andoe speaks with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at a rally.

Andoe: In a Dangerous Political Climate, LGBTQ+ St. Louis Battles Back: Out in STL takes over the RFT to celebrate Pride, even as LGBTQ rights are under threat

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
June 14, 2023

