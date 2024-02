click to enlarge COVER ART Tickets to the event also get attendees a pre-signed copy of What Have We Here?, Williams' new book.

What is Lando Calrissian doing in St. Louis this week?



A great question it is, one whose answer involves Black History Month, the St. Louis County Library and a new book by actor Billy Dee Williams, famous for his groundbreaking portrayal of Calrissian in the actually good Star Wars movies of the 1980s, among other roles.



Williams' new book What Have We Here? offered the perfect reason to bring him to the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts (425 South Lindbergh Boulevard) for a conversation with beloved KSDK news anchor Rene Knott, who like Williams is a dapper man adept at charming even audiences that might resist concepts like Black History Month in these ugly times.



The evening begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. Tickets are $37 at eventbrite.com and include a pre-signed copy of Williams' book; bring a friend willing to share a book and your combined ticket total is just $45.



Note that they're first come, first served, so by now your odds of seeing this Hollywood legend may be growing slim. Make haste! Details at facebook.com/events/917813653310843.