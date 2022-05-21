Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Brace for Impact Is a St. Louis Story of Roller Derby, Injury, Queer Identity and More

By on Sat, May 21, 2022 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge St. Louis writer Gabe Montesanti launches her memoir Brace for Impact on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the .ZACK Performing Arts Theatre, in an event presented by Left Bank Books. - BOB DUNNELL
Bob Dunnell
St. Louis writer Gabe Montesanti launches her memoir Brace for Impact on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the .ZACK Performing Arts Theatre, in an event presented by Left Bank Books.

With roller derby, getting injured is not an if. It’s a when.

That moment came for Gabe Montesanti, 28, on a Sunday morning in April 2017. There’d been a deluge the night before, and blown-over garbage cans littered the flooded streets as she made her way to practice. Because there were holes in the roof, the arena floor was wet and slick with yesterday’s rain.

But that’s not why Montesanti fell.

“I fell doing something that I had done a million times, which was transitioning from backward to forward skating,” she says. “My wheels hooked together, and I just fell with my whole body weight on top of my left leg. I heard it splinter, like I heard it snap inside my body.”

She knew immediately that it was broken but — raised to tough things out and deny her own pain — she insisted on being transported to the hospital in the back of her own car by one of her teammates and didn’t receive morphine until hours later. She says that her wife, Kelly Bresnahan, describes the sounds the unmedicated Montesanti made as “barbaric and rabid.”

Related
This month, Arch Rival Roller Derby is hosting its first event since the pandemic.

Arch Rival Roller Derby Returns May 21


The fall had “pretty much shattered” the leg: Both bones broke, and Montesanti’s tibia had a six-inch spiral fracture. She temporarily lost sensation in the leg and, for a while, wasn’t sure if she’d be able to walk normally again.

Montesanti delves into that pain, if she should return to the arena and all things roller derby in her memoir, Brace for Impact, which The Dial Press, a Random House imprint, publishes on Tuesday. She’ll officially launch the book into the world on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the .ZACK Performing Arts Theatre (3224 Locust Street,St. Louis; 3 14-533-0367), in an event presented by Left Bank Books. The launch is free to attend
click to enlarge The Dial Press publishes Gabe Montesanti's memoir Brace for Impact on Tuesday. - COURTESY GABE MONTESANTI
Courtesy Gabe Montesanti
The Dial Press publishes Gabe Montesanti's memoir Brace for Impact on Tuesday.
.

Brace for Impact isn’t only about playing for the renowned St. Louis Arch Rival Roller Derby team, though. In it, Montesanti weaves in her memories of growing up in a conservative Catholic household in the rural Michigan town Howell as well as swimming competitively and coming into her queer identity in the Midwest.

“It was hard growing up where I grew up, and it was a very closeting thing,” she says. “I graduated with 650 students, and not one of them was out, including me.”

Being in a conservative religious environment ingrained “repressed homophobia and this resistance to claim any label” in Montesanti. At age 18, she started dating women while a student at Kalamazoo College, telling herself it was a phase. But being in a liberal environment and reading Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir Fun Home brought on the slow process of accepting herself and her queer identity.

Meanwhile, she was realizing that the little essays and stories she’d written throughout her life might be her future. A class taught by Diane Seuss (who won the Pulitzer Prize in poetry this year) made Montesanti realize she wanted to pursue writing seriously.

But derby — unlike questions of identity and careers — didn’t take it slow.

Montesanti recalls being approached by a openly queer, beautiful woman in a coffee shop in Bowling Green, Ohio.

“She just said, ‘You look like you would be a real threat on the roller derby track,’ and I said, ‘What are you talking about?” Montesanti recalls. “I felt really seen.”

The first day she had internet after moving to attend the creative writing MFA program at Washington University, Montesanti looked up St. Louis roller derby teams. In September 2016, she began “fresh meat,” the three-month recruitment class for Arch Rivals.

When she first started, Montesanti was terrible. But it didn’t take long for her to get obsessed. Pretty soon she was skating every day, even in her apartment.

Related
Ymani Wince opened the the Noir Bookstore on Cherokee Street. It's a concept store dedicated to the Black experience.

St. Louis’ Ymani Wince Opens Bookstore Devoted to Black Literature, Experience



Passing the skills test the following January and getting drafted felt amazing.

“The thing I think that makes roller derby so different from any other sport I've done is there’s no real body type that's ideal for skating,” Montesanti says. “The first thing they told me in St. Louis on the roller derby track was, ‘You're a beefcake. We need beefcakes on our team.’"

“It felt wonderful to be accepted and necessary in the body that I currently occupy,” she continues. “So I was completely enamored by the sport and all the queer people who are part of a team.”

Going to school and playing derby turned out to be a tough balancing act. But Montesanti justified it by making it the subject of her thesis. Things built from there.

In 2018, she found an agent, Markus Hoffmann. In 2019, an excerpt won a nonfiction contest from St. Louis-based literary magazine Boulevard (disclosure, a journal that this reporter edits) and that publication was recognized as a notable mention in the anthology Best American Essays. In May 2020, Montesanti received a 17-page letter, then a phone call, from Dial Press Senior Editor Katy Nishimoto detailing how they’d revise the manuscript.

Montesanti and Nishimoto spent the next year working on the book, and then another preparing for publication. Now, it’s about to be out in the world.

“I'm terrified,” Montesanti says. “I'm truly ecstatic. I have never experienced this degree of excitement in my life.”

Attend the launch event for Brace for Impact on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the .ZACK Performing Arts Theatre.

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Annie Malone

The Annie Malone Parade Made a Jubilant Return to Downtown St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]
For Sale Church Near The Hill Comes With Hot Tub On Belltower [PHOTOS]

Good Lord, This St. Louis Church Has a Hot Tub On Its Belltower [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Annie Malone

The Annie Malone Parade Made a Jubilant Return to Downtown St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]
For Sale Church Near The Hill Comes With Hot Tub On Belltower [PHOTOS]

Good Lord, This St. Louis Church Has a Hot Tub On Its Belltower [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

You Never Know Who You'll Find at FAN EXPO in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Annie Malone

The Annie Malone Parade Made a Jubilant Return to Downtown St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the St. Louis FAN EXPO, Day One [PHOTOS]
For Sale Church Near The Hill Comes With Hot Tub On Belltower [PHOTOS]

Good Lord, This St. Louis Church Has a Hot Tub On Its Belltower [PHOTOS]

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis During the Week May 19 to May 25

By Jenna Jones

The Show Me Burlesque Festival kicks off on Thursday.

Reservations Are No Longer Required at the Saint Louis Zoo

By Jaime Lees

The Saint Louis Zoo is scheduled to go back to the usual free-for-all crowd situation in just a few days.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend May 20 to May 22

By Jenna Jones

This weekend, Arch Rival Roller Derby is hosting its first event since the pandemic.

Critic's Picks: Valerie June and Dubb Nubb Fest

By Joseph Hess

2021 Grammy-nominee Valerie June performs at Delmar Hall this Sunday, May 22.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us