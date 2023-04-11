CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Bridgerton Creator Julia Quinn Is Coming to St. Louis

She will discuss her new novel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 1:46 pm

Julia Quinn, the author behind the hit Bridgerton series, will be at a book signing in St. Louis on May 9.
COURTESY JULIA QUINN
Julia Quinn, the author behind the hit Bridgerton series, will be at a book signing in St. Louis on May 9.

If you can't wait for the next season of Bridgerton, the Netflix miniseries about a huge family with lots of beautiful siblings to marry off, then rest assured, help is coming. While the series won't return until the fall (most people's best guess), there is another miniseries debuting on Netflix next month called Queen Charlotte about how the queen fell in love with King George III.

Even better, on Tuesday, May 9, you can hear from Julia Quinn, who wrote the Bridgerton series that Shonda Rimes has brought to life in her Netflix show. The author will be in town at the Ethical Society (9001 Clayton Road, 314-994-3300) to talk about the book she and Rimes wrote to align with the Netflix Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The book centers on Queen Charlotte, who is a key figure in the main Bridgerton series, and how she met and immediately married King George III. Despite the arranged marriage, the two manage to have a romance for the ages.

An Evening with Bestselling Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn, Author of Queen Charlotte, costs $35 and includes a copy of the novel Queen Charlotte. You can also get a package ticket for $40 that will admit two to the book signing and include one copy of the novel. Tickets are available now.

