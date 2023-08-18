Cabaret Focused on Love Gone Sour to Show at the Dark Room Monday

click to enlarge VIA METROTIX Attendees will be treated to tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and Follies at the show.

Musical theatre is filled with great love ballads, going all the way back to "Tea for Two" (yes, "Picture you / upon my knee / just tea for two / and two for tea" counted as clever lyrics back in 1925).

But in our book, the best show tunes are the acid ones, from "The Gentleman Is a Dope" in the otherwise forgotten Allegro to "Could I Leave You" from Stephen Sondheim's genius Follies (sample lyric: "Could I bury my rage / With a boy half your age in the grass? / Ha-ha, bet your ass!").



Now Jacob Schmidt and Lauren Tenenbaum are bringing their favorite songs of love turned sour into a cabaret show titled No We're Not Together. Yes, We Get That a Lot. Presented by Tesseract Theatre at the Dark Room (3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643) on Monday, August 21, it's pitched as "a cabaret of musical theatre love songs ... mostly the toxic ones." Expect tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and, yes, Follies (which surely means "Could I Leave You").



The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $25 at metrotix.com. Bring someone you're not together with and see if a night of brilliant bile has you changing your tune.