Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Cabaret Focused on Love Gone Sour to Show at the Dark Room Monday

Organizers promise a selection of "toxic" love songs from a variety of musicals

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attendees will be treated to tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and Follies at the show. - VIA METROTIX
VIA METROTIX
Attendees will be treated to tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and Follies at the show.

Musical theatre is filled with great love ballads, going all the way back to "Tea for Two" (yes, "Picture you / upon my knee / just tea for two / and two for tea" counted as clever lyrics back in 1925).

But in our book, the best show tunes are the acid ones, from "The Gentleman Is a Dope" in the otherwise forgotten Allegro to "Could I Leave You" from Stephen Sondheim's genius Follies (sample lyric: "Could I bury my rage / With a boy half your age in the grass? / Ha-ha, bet your ass!").

Now Jacob Schmidt and Lauren Tenenbaum are bringing their favorite songs of love turned sour into a cabaret show titled No We're Not Together. Yes, We Get That a Lot. Presented by Tesseract Theatre at the Dark Room (3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643) on Monday, August 21, it's pitched as "a cabaret of musical theatre love songs ... mostly the toxic ones." Expect tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and, yes, Follies (which surely means "Could I Leave You").

The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $25 at metrotix.com. Bring someone you're not together with and see if a night of brilliant bile has you changing your tune.

Related
Break out those bellbottoms for the ABBA Brunch this Sunday at the Arkadin Cinema.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 17 to 20: St. Lou Fringe, Sister Act at the Muny, ABBA Brunch and more

Related
Zoe Rose Spills Her Guts features a xennial clown and promises to be peak fringe.

St. Lou Fringe Festival Shows You Don't Want to Miss: Your guide to the seven days and 42 productions in this year's festival


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 17 to 20

By Riverfront Times Staff

Break out those bellbottoms for the ABBA Brunch this Sunday at the Arkadin Cinema.

12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

Celebrate Legendary St. Louis TV Show World Wide Magazine This Friday

By Monica Obradovic

Pete Parisi depicted at World Wide Magazine's headquarters.

SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions

By Jessica Rogen

SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions

Also in Arts & Culture

12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

Stray Dog Theatre's Godspell Hits a New Chord

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Godspell dances onstage.

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Caroline, or Change Is a Moving Story from the Civil Rights Era

By Tina Farmer

In Caroline, Or Change De-Rance Blaylock (left) plays Caroline, a divorced mom struggling to make ends meet doing laundry in a family's basement. Kimmie Kidd (center) plays the radio and Kanisha Kellum (right) plays the Washing Machine which keep her company.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us