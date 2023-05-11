The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 11 to 14

Thursday 05/11

Fruit Rootin'

Picking your own food is cool again, and many of us in St. Louis eagerly await the chance to get some fruit and veggies right from the earth while paying for the pleasure of doing so. If you number among those that enjoy such a pastime, get psyched for Strawberry Fields Forever, the opening festivities for the annual Strawberry Festival from our friendly farm and country store at Eckert's (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois; 618-310-1962). The event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, is a 21-and-up shindig that includes a tractor ride and field access, strawberry cocktails, hard ciders, complimentary berries and jarcuterie (yes, that is just charcuterie served in a jar because everyone loves jars). There will also be a DJ playing '60s and '70s jams. Tickets are $30. If you are under 21 and also like strawberries, don't despair: The farm's Strawberry Festival runs through Sunday, May 14, and involves lots of activities appropriate for all ages, such as carnival rides, a petting zoo and more. More information at eckerts.com.

Deep Sea Drinking

When you've got a venue of any sort in St. Louis, it's almost sacrilege to not make it a place where people can gather for adult beverages — this is a famously hard-drinking town, after all. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station (201 South 18th Street, 314-923-3900) has learned this lesson and is hosting Under the Deep Brew Sea, letting you drink in a place that's more interesting than a bar and where topics of conversation are floating literally all around you. The event will be held this Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will include five different beverage stations stocked with Anheuser-Busch products. Under the Deep Brew Sea will pay special homage to the aquarium's sea turtles, Tsunami and Quasi, and folks will be on hand to tell you all about the non-shark residents of Shark Canyon. The event is $40, but if you throw in an extra $10, you can also get a ride on the St. Louis Wheel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation. Tickets and more info can be found at stlouisaquarium.com.

Walk on the Style Side

This week's Sips, Souls and Strolls: Architecture & Architects is just one of many excellent events happening at Bellefontaine Cemetery (4947 West Florissant Avenue, 314-381-0750) this summer, but it's definitely the one that you won't want to miss. This architecture-centered tour of the verdant cemetery, held on Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will surely be a highlight of your week as the guides on hand tell you all about the history of the gorgeous mausoleums on site and a bit about the people who built them. In addition to learning about St. Louis history, you'll be provided with an adult beverage, and it all only costs $15 per ticket. Visit bellefontainecemetery.org for more information.

Salvation Circa '73

If you have always wondered what the New Testament would look like if it had been heavily revised in the 1970s and performed by a bunch of hippies, look no further than Jesus Christ Superstar, the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice banger that tells the story of Jesus' crucifixion in song. This icon of the stage came out in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) with a production the theater says will be "mesmerizing." We're not sure anything can top the movie, wherein a bunch of hippies got off of a school bus in their bell-bottoms and performed the whole thing in the desert, but we know we'd like to see them try. Catch the show now through May 21. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $25 to $100; pick them up at fabulousfox.com.

Friday 05/12

Art from the Heart

The most important kick-off event of the summer is finally upon us. Happening every year on Mother's Day weekend at Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road, Sunset Hills; 314-615-5278), the Laumeier Annual Art Fair is in its 36th year of giving you something to do with your mom that makes you appear thoughtful. It's also one of the best times all year to stock up on quality art for every area of your home. The fair hosts up to 150 artists from all across the United States and in addition to providing awesome shopping opportunities, it's also just a large party with live music and food and beverage vendors. Tickets are $10 per person, and it will even have family friendly activities on site, so your kids can have as much fun as you're having, too. Visit laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair for more information.



Let's Talk About Sex

Ah, sex. That thing that almost everyone is always trying to have, but no one wants to talk about — not in any way that's remotely helpful to improving your sex life, anyway. Enter And Then We Had Sex, a podcast about all things sex and relationships. Hosted by married couple Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner (who are also a comedian and a writer, respectively), the popular podcast features uncensored conversations about sex, pleasure and comedy. Both Tanner and Sivills have previously worked with nationally recognized acts such as Anjelah Johnson and Jay Pharoah. Now, they're bringing the show on the road, with a stop in St. Louis this week at City Winery (3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158; 314-678-5060) for an evening of humor and honest sex talk from a podcast that recently celebrated its 200th episode. The event is Friday, May 12, from 8 to 11 p.m. and tickets are $30. More info at citywinery.com.

Saturday 05/13

Hop 'Til You Drop

With the gorgeous weather we've been having of late, it's a great time to sip a few beers and stroll through one of St. Louis' best neighborhoods. Luckily, this weekend provides an opportunity to do just that. This Saturday, May 13, six bars and restaurants (and one comic book store) on South Grand Boulevard will team up for the South Grand Brew Hop. Exactly like it sounds, the afternoon is all about hopping from spot to spot on the boulevard and enjoying some beers while you do. Participating locations include Padrino's Mexican Restaurant, Steve's Hot Dogs, CBGB, Terror Tacos, Grand Spirits Bottle Company, Pizza Head and Apotheosis Comics and Lounge. A $30 ticket gets you two 4 Hands tastings at each location, with free parking available at 3500 Hartford Street. If all that isn't enough, Steve Ewing from the Urge will perform at Ritz Park, the pocket park between Steve's and the King & I. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m.; for tickets and more information visit bit.ly/426WQyd.

No Place Like (Someone Else's) Home

If you've ever ogled at the opulence of St. Louis' Compton Heights neighborhood, you'll definitely want to check out the Compton Heights Home Tour, your chance to get a peek inside the neighborhood's towering manses. Or maybe you live there and want to check out the interiors of your neighbors' homes? In that case, this is your shot to satiate your curiosity (though you could save yourself $35 by simply knocking). This Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, 12 historic homes in the Compton Heights and Compton Hill neighborhoods will open their doors for the viewing public. The area holds the former homes of some of St. Louis' most prominent first families, with houses built for wealthy businessmen in the late 1800s to early 1900s. The home tour starts with the lavish Magic Chef Mansion (3400 Russell Boulevard), where a biergarten will hold light snacks, beer, wine and soft drinks. Attendees can either walk the tour's 2.7-mile route or ride a shuttle service available at no extra cost. Tickets cost $35, and an extra $10 gets you a Compton Heights koozie or plastic stein. Tickets and more details can be found on eventbrite.com.



