The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 26 to 29

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Wilco brings its tour supporting last year's Cruel Country to the Stifel Theatre this week.

Thursday 10/26

In the Cards

Are you a Knight of Cups or a Wheel of Fortune? A High Priestess or a Fool? Find out this Thursday, October 26, at the Maplewood Library (7550 Lohmeyer Avenue, Maplewood; 314-781-2174), where tarot expert Naa-Dodua Ankrah will be leading a Tarot 101 class for beginners. No worries if you don't have a tarot deck yet, as there will be a few you can borrow. Even if you don't learn how to accurately predict the future or read fortunes, you'll undoubtedly be bringing home a fun new skill to show off to your friends. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free of charge, though you need to be at least 16 years old to attend. More info at maplewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.

Radio Cure

Legendary indie rock act Wilco is steering its current international tour toward St. Louis this week, with a performance slated for Thursday, October 26, at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600). The beloved band is touring behind its 12th studio album, last year's Cruel Country, which was dubbed a "magnum opus" by no less than the New York Times, while Pitchfork meanwhile noted the album "harkens back to Jeff Tweedy's earliest work." Tweedy, Wilco frontman and Belleville native, memorably came through town with a solo set at the Sheldon Concert Hall back in July, during which many a Wilco song — and even one Uncle Tupelo one! — were performed, but this time through sees the celebrated songwriter returning with the rest of his band for the full Wilco experience. Tickets range from $40 to $100, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to request a song, visit wilcoworld.net/shows. For tickets, head to stifeltheatre.com.

Saturday 10/28

From the Ashes

St. Louis mourned the loss of Sk8 Liborius as the church-turned-skate-park burned in a four-alarm fire in June. But even deeper than the skating community's loss was its resolve to bounce back. More than 200 volunteers arrived to shovel up debris, and nearly four months later, fundraising efforts are fully underway to bring the beloved institution back to life. Among those efforts is the Halloweenie Sk8 Party Fundraiser at St. Louis Skatium (120 East Catalan, 314-631-3922) going down this Saturday, October 28. Show up in a costume and prepare your best skateboard moves, as the programming on tap will include cash prizes for the best tricks and a costume contest. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and all the proceeds will go toward rebuilding a St. Louis treasure, so give generously. For more info, visit sk8liborius.com.

You Butter Believe It

Missouri has a real advantage when it comes to eating — a lot of great ingredients are grown right here in our own state. You see this upper hand clearly in St. Louis' celebrated dining scene — which, yes, is partially enabled by our relatively inexpensive cost of living, but also by the bounty that's just a drive away. This advantage is also apparent when you scan the great food festivals that happen here. One of the best of that bunch is Kimmswick's Apple Butter Festival, which takes over the southern Missouri town's streets near the Kimmswick Visitor Center (314 Market Street, Kimmswick; 636-464-6464) the last weekend of October every year. The 100,000-some visitors who attend annually find more apple butter and apple products than can be seen or tasted in one afternoon. We're talking somewhere between 500 and 600 booths full of the stuff (plus drinks and crafts!). There will also be music of the bluegrass, country, rock and dulcimer varieties, and fun for kids in the form of train and pony rides, a petting zoo, a climbing wall, face-painting and more. The festival officially opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, but the Kimmswick Historical Society will be on site making apple butter in a kettle over an old-school wood fire before dawn each day. The streets are shut down for this free event, so parking is a bit specific. Visit gokimmswick.com/events/apple-butter-festival for details on that, and anything else.

Sunday 10/29

Born Out of Thunder

On Sunday, October 29, all of your dreams as a red-blooded American will come true as you head to Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, 314-769-9576) for the chance to drink some beer next to the soaring symbol of this great country at the brewery's Meet a Bald Eagle event. Earthbound is known for its involvement with a variety of charities, but we're pretty sure that none of its prior fundraisers have included the opportunity to hang out with a 12-pound bird of prey. You can practically smell the patriotism. The free family-friendly educational event will benefit the American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK). AAZK members from the World Bird Sanctuary, the Endangered Wolf Center, the St. Louis Aquarium and the Saint Louis Zoo will be on site to show you animal family artifacts and other educational bits. There will also be crafts for the kids and information about each institution available for the adults. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., but the eagle will only be on site from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., so plan your visit accordingly. If a bird with gripping power 10 times greater than that of a human scares you, maybe don't show up until 3 p.m. But if you're down to raise a glass to a predator with a wingspan that can reach seven-and-a-half feet wide, definitely get there on time. Earthbound will donate one dollar from every item sold to the American Association of Zookeepers, and suggests guests consider making donations to or signing up to volunteer with one of the many worthy institutions that will be on site. For more details, visit earthboundbeer.com.