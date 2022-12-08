Catch St. Louis Podcaster Mollie Amburgey Live

The host of the This is Casually Mollie takes over the Golden Hoosier on Wednesday

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 11:38 am


You don't have to be a fan of the genial morning-show banter that fills FM radio, or for that matter Seinfeld, to know that talking about nothing much can be pretty darn funny.

That's the premise local comedian Mollie Amburgey brings to The Casually Mollie Podcast, and it's also in evidence in her new in-person comedy showcase, This Is Casually Happening. Each podcast episode features a different guest and a "casual topic" that Amburgey uses to help us get to know them better.

The showcase has taken up residence in the suitably chill upstairs event space at the Golden Hoosier in south city (3707 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-354-8044, thegoldenhoosier.com). Stop by for the sixth and final showcase of 2022, which features Amburgey on stage as well as local comedians Max Pryce and Larry Greene. Ellie Kirchhoefer plays host. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
