Catch the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Floral Show Before It Closes

It's your last chance to catch the Holiday Floral Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org), which closes Sunday, January 1. So head over any day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. before then and check out the festive installation of poinsettias, rosemary and other seasonal plants. There's even a model train.
It's located in the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center inside the Emerson Conservatory. This event is included with paid admission.
