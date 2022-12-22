Catch the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Floral Show Before It Closes

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / KENDALL The Holiday Floral Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden is open through Sunday, January 1.

It's your last chance to catch the Holiday Floral Show at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org), which closes Sunday, January 1. So head over any day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. before then and check out the festive installation of poinsettias, rosemary and other seasonal plants. There's even a model train.



It's located in the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center inside the Emerson Conservatory. This event is included with paid admission.