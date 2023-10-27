Celebrate Hip-Hop Culture at the Saint Louis Art Museum Tonight

Interested in the art? Walk through the galleries and find fashion trends of the past and present as well as cloth samples from the Aso Oke exhibit. Looking for a fun night out? Chill in the auditorium and sip on Peach Jam cocktails with tunes by DJ Rico Steez and Mvstermind. You might even want to spice up your style with customized shoelaces and patches. It will even have trivia! Whatever you decide, this SLAM Underground event promises a memorable night.
The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and is free to attend.
