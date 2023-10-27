Celebrate Hip-Hop Culture at the Saint Louis Art Museum Tonight

click to enlarge Courtesy the artist and Bruno David Gallery You can check out Yvonne Osei's EXTENSIONS, a short film that shows a woman getting braid-in extensions to the point of absurdity. By the end, they drag on the ground behind her as she walks.

A night of music, cocktails and art-making awaits you at SLAM Underground: Drip. Thisevent brings together two of its current exhibitions,and, by inviting St. Louisans to immerse themselves in Black culture and fashion.Interested in the art? Walk through the galleries and find fashion trends of the past and present as well as cloth samples from the Aso Oke exhibit. Looking for a fun night out? Chill in the auditorium and sip on Peach Jam cocktails with tunes by DJ Rico Steez and Mvstermind. You might even want to spice up your style with customized shoelaces and patches. It will even have trivia! Whatever you decide, this SLAM Underground event promises a memorable night.The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and is free to attend.