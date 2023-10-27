Celebrate Hip-Hop Culture at the Saint Louis Art Museum Tonight

Head to SLAM Underground: Drip for an evening full of art, fashion, music, cocktails and more

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Still from Yvonne Osei's EXTENSIONS.
Courtesy the artist and Bruno David Gallery
You can check out Yvonne Osei's EXTENSIONS, a short film that shows a woman getting braid-in extensions to the point of absurdity. By the end, they drag on the ground behind her as she walks.
A night of music, cocktails and art-making awaits you at SLAM Underground: Drip. This Saint Louis Art Museum (One Fine Arts Drive 314-721-0072) event brings together two of its current exhibitions, The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century and Aso Oke: Prestige Cloth from Nigeria, by inviting St. Louisans to immerse themselves in Black culture and fashion.

Interested in the art? Walk through the galleries and find fashion trends of the past and present as well as cloth samples from the Aso Oke exhibit. Looking for a fun night out? Chill in the auditorium and sip on Peach Jam cocktails with tunes by DJ Rico Steez and Mvstermind. You might even want to spice up your style with customized shoelaces and patches. It will even have trivia! Whatever you decide, this SLAM Underground event promises a memorable night.

The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and is free to attend.

Related
SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions

SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions: Local artists are well-represented in The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century

Related
Hajra Waheed's Hum is a multi-channel sound installation that the artist made in response to protest movements in Pakistan, India, Gaza and beyond.

CAM Invites You to Lay on the Carpet — and Contemplate Lowriders: The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis' fall exhibits are pushing boundaries and highlighting new voices

Related
Braden McMakin

Arts Industry Adds $868M to St. Louis Economy, Study Finds: Four out of five tourists coming to St. Louis are here for an arts-related event


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Remembering Jamestown Mall, and the Wonderful World We Once Knew

By Shannon Howard

Jamestown Mall was once the place to be.

Sergey Toymentsev Teaches SLU How to Survive Vampire Encounters

By Sarah Fenske

Sergey Toymentsev, vampire slayer (and literary explorer).

You Could Spend Halloween Night at a Drag Show at City Winery

By Sarah Fenske

What better way to spend your Halloween than with people who wear costumes for a living?

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 26 to 29

By Riverfront Times Staff

Wilco brings its tour supporting last year's Cruel Country to the Stifel Theatre this week.

Also in Arts & Culture

Albion Theatre's Mindgame Is Mesmerizing Enough for Hitchcock

By Tina Farmer

From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.

Beetlejuice Is a Screaming Good Time at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

Isabella Esler as Lydia and Justin Collette as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice, now playing at the St. Louis Fox Theatre.

New Jewish Theatre's The Immigrant is Relevant, Compelling Theater

By Tina Farmer

Bryn McLaughlin as Leah and Dustin Lane Petrillo as Haskell in The Immigrant.

Twisted Melodies Explores Donnie Hathaway's Tortured Genius With Compassion

By Tina Farmer

Kelvin Roston, Jr. portrays St. Louis star Donnie Hathaway.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us