Celebrate Prince's Birthday With a Dance Party at Hot Java Bar on Friday

His Royal Badness lives on as long as you're shaking your cake

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Prince
@althouse / Flickr
Prince is in heaven, but Paisley Park is in your heart.
In life, Prince didn’t like to celebrate his birthday — he was a Jehovah's Witness, and they don’t play that. But now that His Royal Badness has gone on to the big purple cloud in the sky, we’re free to celebrate him and that magical date he arrived on this planet all we want.

If you’re a fan of Prince Rogers Nelson of Minneapolis, u will want 2 get in 2 That Purple Stuff: A Prince DJ Tribute Party. Held at Hot Java Bar (4193 Manchester Avenue, 636-888-5282) on the eve of Prince’s birthday (Friday, June 9), this party is gonna freak you all night.

Entertainment will be provided by Rockwell Knuckles, Unami and James Biko (formerly known as DJ Needles), and the music will range from Prince-affiliated tunes (songs from Vanity, Apollonia, Sheila E, the Time) to straight-up Prince mega jams such as “When Doves Cry,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” and more.

The party kicks off at 8 p.m., and guests are encouraged to wear purple, of course. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and are available through Eventbrite.
Related
Clash of the Titans is now playing at the Westport Plaza.

Clash of the Titans Parody Piles on the Laughs: Cherokee Street Theater Company spins mythology into a fun night

Related
Last year's Pig & Whiskey festival brought thousands of people to Maplewood.

Pig & Whiskey Returns With Murphy Lee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Grace Potter: The free festival will again take place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 1 to 4

By Riverfront Times Staff

Director Wes Anderson on the set of his upcoming film, Asteroid City.

Clash of the Titans Parody Piles on the Laughs

By Tina Farmer

Clash of the Titans is now playing at the Westport Plaza.

Hit Play The Brass Menagerie Will Show Twice at the Fox This Week

By Ryan Krull

Amy Jo Jackson stars in the show, which was the winner of a 2022 Bistro Award.

Whitaker Music Festival Returns to the Botanical Garden on Wednesday

By Sarah Fenske

Blues phenom Lady J. Huston will perform at Wednesday's kickoff event.

Also in Arts & Culture

Clash of the Titans Parody Piles on the Laughs

By Tina Farmer

Clash of the Titans is now playing at the Westport Plaza.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ Tosca Is Thrillingly Good

By Sarah Fenske

Katie Van Kooten (right) endures a Me Too moment from the wicked police chief Scarpia (Hunter Enoch) in Opera Theatre's vital new production of Tosca.

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us