Celebrate Prince's Birthday With a Dance Party at Hot Java Bar on Friday

click to enlarge @althouse / Flickr Prince is in heaven, but Paisley Park is in your heart.

In life, Prince didn’t like to celebrate his birthday — he was a Jehovah's Witness, and they don’t play that. But now that His Royal Badness has gone on to the big purple cloud in the sky, we’re free to celebrate him and that magical date he arrived on this planet all we want.If you’re a fan of Prince Rogers Nelson of Minneapolis, u will want 2 get in 2 That Purple Stuff: A Prince DJ Tribute Party. Held aton the eve of Prince’s birthday (Friday, June 9), this party is gonna freak you all night.Entertainment will be provided by Rockwell Knuckles, Unami and James Biko (formerly known as DJ Needles), and the music will range from Prince-affiliated tunes (songs from Vanity, Apollonia, Sheila E, the Time) to straight-up Prince mega jams such as “When Doves Cry,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” and more.The party kicks off at 8 p.m., and guests are encouraged to wear purple, of course. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and are available through Eventbrite