Celebrate Prince's Birthday With a Dance Party at Hot Java Bar on Friday

If you’re a fan of Prince Rogers Nelson of Minneapolis, u will want 2 get in 2 That Purple Stuff: A Prince DJ Tribute Party. Held at Hot Java Bar (4193 Manchester Avenue, 636-888-5282) on the eve of Prince’s birthday (Friday, June 9), this party is gonna freak you all night.
Entertainment will be provided by Rockwell Knuckles, Unami and James Biko (formerly known as DJ Needles), and the music will range from Prince-affiliated tunes (songs from Vanity, Apollonia, Sheila E, the Time) to straight-up Prince mega jams such as “When Doves Cry,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” and more.
The party kicks off at 8 p.m., and guests are encouraged to wear purple, of course. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and are available through Eventbrite.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter