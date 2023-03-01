Celebrate St. Louis with 314 Day Events and Deals

click to enlarge
Let your St. Louis flag fly next week.
Terrell "Young Dip" Evans was looking at the calendar planning events when he noticed the abbreviation for March 14, 3/14, was also the area code for the St. Louis area.
"Oh, 314, March 14, that’s dope," Evans told STL Made
. "I started to jot it down, and I called my brother Tatum Polk and ran it by him. And he was like, 'Yo, this is dope. I think you should run with it.' So he helped me get it going as far and jumped right behind it."
That was 2006, and now, nearly 20 years later, 314 Day is huge. This year it will spread across four days and includes dozens of events and deals. (And yes, it is also the nationally celebrated Pi Day, so also expect a lot of deals on pizza.)
Here are some St. Louis area events and deals we're looking forward to.
Events
314 Neighborhood Crawl
DAN ZETTWOCH
Artist Dan Zettwoch created a special illustration for 314 Day.
On Sunday, March 12, head to participating neighborhoods including South Grand, Cherokee, Ferguson, Maplewood, The Loop and The Grove, and do a self-guided neighborhood crawl anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to exploring area shops, these neighborhoods will be throwing parties with music and food from local restaurants.
The Battlehawks Tailgate
Ahead of the team's home opener, celebrate St. Louis at the Battlehawks' tailgate party on Sunday, March 12. The tailgate is in front of the Dome (701 Convention Plaza, 314-342-5201)
and goes from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kaw-kaw!
Toasted Ravioli Craft from City Museum
On Tuesday, March 14, pop by the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org)
to make a plush toasted ravioli that sits in its own "marinara" cup of yarn.
314 Day Finale
Catch Murphy Lee and the St. Lunatics at Bally Sports Live! in Ballpark Village (601 Clark Ave, 314-241-5588, stlballparkvillage.com)
. The concert will be Murphy Lee and the St. Lunatics' first show in 10 years. Rounding out the show will be the Dirty Muggs, Fresco Kane, Shorty, Doughboy Tyke and more. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $31.40.
St. Lunatic Sandwich
Try one at Hi-Pointe Drive-In
(multiple locations) on Tuesday, March 14. The burger uses St. Louis-style pizza as the bun. Between its halves are all the St. Louis favorites, including a single cheeseburger, a pork steak, a t-rav, Red Hot Riplets and Provel cheese.
Courtesy Mission Taco Joint
T-Rav Tacos. Yum.
Deals
Try toasted-ravioli tacos
at Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations)
for $3.14. From Friday, March 10, to Tuesday, March 14, grab a t-rav inspired taco. This includes a Parmesan-crusted corn tortilla shell filled with Italian seasoned meat and topped with marinara sauce, Provel and Parmesan cheeses, and parsley.
Bowl for $3.14 per person
per game at Pin-up Bowl (6191 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-5555, pinupbowl.com)
and Flamingo Bowl (1117 Washington Avenue, 314-436-6666, flamingobowl.com)
on Tuesday, March 14. (That includes shoe rental.)
Get an 8x8 Gooey Butter Cake
from McArthur's Bakery (3055 Lemay Ferry Road, 314-894-0900, mcarthurs.com)
for $3.14.
Check thestl.com/314day
for more events and deals.
