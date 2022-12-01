Celebrate the Holidays Atop St. Louis with a 360 Pop-Up

Up on the Rooftop will offer holiday-themed cocktails and a winter-wonderland overhaul

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 6:03 am

click to enlarge Three woman laugh and drink at a bar.
VIA 360
The pop-up promises to transform 360.

Is there a better place to celebrate the holidays than atop St. Louis? More specifically, at 360 (1 South Broadway, 314-241-8439), where you can get spectacular views of downtown at the pop-up Up on the Rooftop?

Described as a "snow globe creation perched 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline," 360's transformed bar will offer new holiday-themed cocktails and an indoor winter-wonderland overhaul to complement its stunning views.

The pop-up runs through Friday, December 30, and opens each night at 4 p.m. On weekdays, 360 closes at midnight, and on weekends it closes at 1:30 a.m. For details, visit 360-stl.com.

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
