Celebrate the Holidays Atop St. Louis with a 360 Pop-Up

click to enlarge VIA 360 The pop-up promises to transform 360.

Is there a better place to celebrate the holidays than atop St. Louis? More specifically, at 360 (1 South Broadway, 314-241-8439), where you can get spectacular views of downtown at the pop-up Up on the Rooftop?



Described as a "snow globe creation perched 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline," 360's transformed bar will offer new holiday-themed cocktails and an indoor winter-wonderland overhaul to complement its stunning views.



The pop-up runs through Friday, December 30, and opens each night at 4 p.m. On weekdays, 360 closes at midnight, and on weekends it closes at 1:30 a.m. For details, visit 360-stl.com.