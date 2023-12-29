Celebrate the New Year With Some Old Art on Monday at SLAM

click to enlarge COURTESY SAINT LOUIS ART MUSEUM January 1 is your last chance to check out SLAM's exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

It almost doesn't need to be said that the end of the year is replete with too many festivities. By the time the New Year's Eve countdown rolls around, most of us have had enough.

Sure, some people make it out for one last decadent meal on January 1, generally of the brunch variety. But those people aren't most people. The rest of us want to recover our bodies and sanity and turn to refreshing things like green juice and long walks in the crisp but probably not freezing St. Louis air.



Another option is to stimulate the mind, and one excellent way to do so is to visit the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive), which is actually going to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first day of the year.



If you're interested in perusing the museum's outstanding permanent collection, we might suggest visiting some of Max Beckmann's works. Part of the New Objectivity school, the German painter made some serious St. Louis ties, eventually taking a job at Wash U's art school.



Another great option is grabbing a ticket to special exhibit The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century, which will be in its very last day.



Or perhaps you prefer to just stroll around aimlessly. Whatever option you go with, it's a good choice to set the mood for 2024.



Admission is free. For more info on all of the Saint Louis Art Museum's offerings, visit slam.org.