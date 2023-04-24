CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Cigarette-Themed Art Show Now Open in Clayton

It's a total smoke show

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 9:24 am

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, young people have found a new way to rebel. Cigarettes are the new weed.
A whole art show in St. Louis is dedicated to celebrating the aesthetics and future of smoking. Catch Smoke at I Need That Art Gallery (7735 Clayton Road, Clayton; 314-517-2283).

The show features pieces by local artists Martha Valenta, Dan Dorsey, Terry Hinkle and more. All will showcase work inspired by the “disappearing scent and aesthetic of smoking.”

The show opened over the weekend and will run until April 29 and will be on view during regular gallery hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit ineedthatart.com.
