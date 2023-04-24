Cigarette-Themed Art Show Now Open in Clayton

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, young people have found a new way to rebel. Cigarettes are the new weed.
The show features pieces by local artists Martha Valenta, Dan Dorsey, Terry Hinkle and more. All will showcase work inspired by the “disappearing scent and aesthetic of smoking.”
The show opened over the weekend and will run until April 29 and will be on view during regular gallery hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit ineedthatart.com.
