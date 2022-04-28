Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Cinco De Mayo on Cherokee Street and the People's Joy Parade Are Almost Here

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 4:24 pm

click to enlarge Don't miss out on the pineapple margs. - RFT STREET TEAM
RFT Street Team
Don't miss out on the pineapple margs.

Some of the best events of the year are about to happen in St. Louis.

Each year, St. Louis residents celebrate coming out of winter hibernation by getting absolutely sloshed at the Cinco De Mayo festival on historic Cherokee Street.

The street party starts at 11 a.m. and runs all the way through 10 p.m. and is free to attend. The festival offers entertainment, food, drinks and more. Much of Cherokee Street is closed off for the event and attendees can explore the booths, shop a bit and soak in some authentic Mexican culture and refreshments.

The foods and drinks offered are not to be missed, with the margaritas served in a pineapple being the biggest hit each year. (Hot Tip: Get an extra shot in that marg.)

In addition to all of this fun, the annual Cinco party also brings St. Louis the People’s Joy Parade.

The People’s Joy Parade offers some of the most heart-warming scenes in town and it is special in more ways than one.

Here at the Riverfront Times, we’ve given it the "Best Parade" award and described it as a “St. Louis parade organized by mostly white artists in a mostly black neighborhood during a Mexican festival on a street named after Native Americans.”

The parade is all about what brings you joy. Anyone can join and it’s all about just displaying your talents, using your skills and sharing what makes you happy.

You want to dress up like a poodle and crawl down the street? Cool. You want to cruise down the road on a two-story bicycle? No problem. You want to dress up like a clown and throw confetti at people? Totally fine. You want to hula hoop down the street, show off a costume that you made, blast some music, prance, dance, march with your drum line and more? Yep, sure, great. There are (hardly) any rules at the People’s Joy Parade.

And though anyone is welcome to join, adults need to register and pay $25 for the privilege (worth it). But kids, school groups and arts organizations get to strut their stuff for free, which means that each year you nearly always get to see adorable tiny kids in little dance troupes all dressed up in their spandex and sequins and doing their routines.

For more information about the Cinco De Mayo festival on Cherokee Street, visit CincoDeMayoSTL.com.

And to learn more about the People’s Joy Parade, visit PeoplesJoyParade.com to learn more or to register to participate.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

