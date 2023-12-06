Cirque du Soleil's ‘Twas the Night Before... Flies High at the Fox Theatre

The Christmas circus comes to St. Louis

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 9:01 am

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil.
Michael Last
‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is now playing at the St. Louis Fox Theatre.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre takes visitors on a whimsical holiday journey as it welcomes the touring production of ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil. The thoroughly entertaining holiday show uses Clement C. Moore’s beloved poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as its jumping-off point, figuratively and literally, for an evening filled with acrobatic moves and circus tricks. 

Isabella and her father have a tradition of reading together before bedtime on Christmas Eve, but this year is different. She’s a tween now and more interested in listening to her music and chatting on social media than hanging out with dad. Isabella isn’t even interested in the new bicycle her father got her for Christmas. Several sprites, quite likely Santa’s most mischievous elves, overhear their exchange and step in, spiriting Isabella away to a magical wonderland in hopes of rekindling the girl’s holiday joy and relationship with her father. Naturally, her father runs after her.

Led by the curious and humorously petulant Isabella, her caring father and a Santa who turns from sooty to spectacular in a wink of an eye, the performers take us on a fantastic trip through a dozen or so holiday songs with charm and amazing skill. Familiar lessons and carols are re-imagined by the talented Cirque ensemble of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and tricksters. The visually stunning acts burst forth with hints of the familiar, and the moment the “Carol of the Bell’s” theme becomes clear or a performer surprises us by spinning and contorting on a luggage trolley enhances the sense of magic and surprise. A pair of snow kings spin from the air incorporating throws and falls into their mesmerizing routine. A music box ballerina dressed in a holiday ribbon spins and dances while suspended from her hair. Even Santa’s favorite reindeer makes an appearance, tumbling, leaping and flipping through hoops to much applause. The story and acts integrate well, creating a captivating show that may elicit the occasional surprised gasp. 

Opening night featured carolers from Grand Center Performing Arts singing out front, elves distributing gift bags to young audience members as they came through the doors, pre-show activities and even a juggler on stilts performing in the festively decorated Fox lobby. All of that fun happens before you take your seat, so check for events and plan an extra 15 minutes or so to take in all the lobby fun. 

Suitable for all ages, the 80- to 90-minute ‘Twas the Night Before… features bright sparkling lights, constant movement and a loud soundtrack with a thumping beat that may be a bit much for those with sensory sensitivities. I saw many delighted kids wearing sound muffling headphones at the performance I attended. Very young children may also get a bit antsy during the more focused aerial numbers, though most of the noises I heard from the young set were giggles, awe and delight.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at the Fabulous Fox is the first performance in a December filled with holiday spirit. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Musical makes its St. Louis debut and Disney’s Aladdin and Mrs. Doubtfire are other upcoming family favorites. There are a number of special music concerts on the calendar, including Straight, No Chaser’s Sleighin’ It holiday tour, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and Brett Eldredge. Visit the Fabulous Fox website for tickets and more information.

Conceived and created by Cirque du Soleil. Presented by Cirque du Soleil at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard) through Sunday, December 10. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $35.00 to $110.

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
