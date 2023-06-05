Clayton Music & Wine Festival Offers Good Eats and Fun This Saturday

click to enlarge @pasa / Flickr These streets will be full of partiers and great food this Saturday

St. Louis sure loves its outdoor drinking and eating festivals, often centered on consumables that are delicious but a bit messy to eat from a paper plate while standing in a park (looking at you, barbecue).If you like the idea of an outdoor food fest but just feel like you haven’t found your version — the classy version — yet, then themay be for you.Held inthis Saturday, June 10, the festival promises an “elegant” evening of wine, music and entertainment. There will be sips from regional wineries such as Noboleis and the Wine and Cheese Place, and eats from restaurants including 801 Chophouse, the Ritz-Carlton and a variety of food trucks.The Usual Suspects, Retro Boogie and the Fabulous Motown Revue will provide entertainment.Admission is free, but drinks and food are for purchase. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m.