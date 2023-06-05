Clayton Music & Wine Festival Offers Good Eats and Fun This Saturday

The festival promises an “elegant” evening of wine, music and entertainment

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 10:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge These streets will be full of partiers and great food this Saturday - @pasa / Flickr
@pasa / Flickr
These streets will be full of partiers and great food this Saturday
St. Louis sure loves its outdoor drinking and eating festivals, often centered on consumables that are delicious but a bit messy to eat from a paper plate while standing in a park (looking at you, barbecue).

If you like the idea of an outdoor food fest but just feel like you haven’t found your version — the classy version — yet, then the Clayton Music & Wine Festival may be for you.

Held in Carondelet Park (100 Block Carondelet Plaza, Clayton) this Saturday, June 10, the festival promises an “elegant” evening of wine, music and entertainment. There will be sips from regional wineries such as Noboleis and the Wine and Cheese Place, and eats from restaurants including 801 Chophouse, the Ritz-Carlton and a variety of food trucks.

The Usual Suspects, Retro Boogie and the Fabulous Motown Revue will provide entertainment.

Admission is free, but drinks and food are for purchase. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Stifel Theatre

By Jaime Lees

Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Stifel Theatre

Celebrate Prince's Birthday With a Dance Party at Hot Java Bar on Friday

By Jaime Lees

Prince

Twelfth Night Sparkles With Shakespearean Wit and Latin Rhythms

By Tina Farmer

Viola, disguised as Cesario and played by Gabriela Saker, (right) attempts to woo Olivia (Jasmine Cheri Rush) on behalf of Duke Orsino.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, June 1 to 4

By Riverfront Times Staff

Director Wes Anderson on the set of his upcoming film, Asteroid City.

Also in Arts & Culture

Twelfth Night Sparkles With Shakespearean Wit and Latin Rhythms

By Tina Farmer

Viola, disguised as Cesario and played by Gabriela Saker, (right) attempts to woo Olivia (Jasmine Cheri Rush) on behalf of Duke Orsino.

Clash of the Titans Parody Piles on the Laughs

By Tina Farmer

Clash of the Titans is now playing at the Westport Plaza.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ Tosca Is Thrillingly Good

By Sarah Fenske

Katie Van Kooten (right) endures a Me Too moment from the wicked police chief Scarpia (Hunter Enoch) in Opera Theatre's vital new production of Tosca.

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us