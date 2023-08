Comedian John Oliver Coming to Stifel Theater This Fall

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO John Oliver will perform stand-up at Stifel Theatre this fall.

Everyone knows that it takes a lot to make the news funny, yet John Oliver has been doing just that for nearly two decades.The British comedian first came to national prominence with his first stand-up specialbut he became a household name as an anchor on, where he worked from 2006 to 2013.Oliver has been hostingon HBO for nine seasons now, but when he's taking a break from TV (which we suppose he must, due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes) he does stand-up shows. He's bringing his latest insights on the news, popular culture and life in general to theon Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. and cost $56.50 to $146.50 plus fees.