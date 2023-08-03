Comedian John Oliver Coming to Stifel Theater This Fall

The Last Week Tonight host brings his stand-up show to St. Louis

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge John Oliver will perform stand-up at Stifel Theatre this fall.
COURTESY PHOTO
John Oliver will perform stand-up at Stifel Theatre this fall.

Everyone knows that it takes a lot to make the news funny, yet John Oliver has been doing just that for nearly two decades.

The British comedian first came to national prominence with his first stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times but he became a household name as an anchor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he worked from 2006 to 2013.

Oliver has been hosting Last Week Tonight on HBO for nine seasons now, but when he's taking a break from TV (which we suppose he must, due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes) he does stand-up shows. He's bringing his latest insights on the news, popular culture and life in general to the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com) on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. and cost $56.50 to $146.50 plus fees.
Related
The World Naked Bike Ride takes over the Grove this Saturday.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 3 to 6: World Naked Bike Ride, Barbie & Ken Adult Skate Party, Rent and more

Related
The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes: Stages St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera and the Muny offer light, pleasing shows

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Lou Fringe Festival Shows You Don't Want to Miss

By Sarah Fenske

Zoe Rose Spills Her Guts features a xennial clown and promises to be peak fringe.

Arkadin Cinema Is Hosting a Celebration of Paul Reubens

By Jaime Lees

Farewell, friend.

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Caroline, or Change Is a Moving Story from the Civil Rights Era

By Tina Farmer

In Caroline, Or Change De-Rance Blaylock (left) plays Caroline, a divorced mom struggling to make ends meet doing laundry in a family's basement. Kimmie Kidd (center) plays the radio and Kanisha Kellum (right) plays the Washing Machine which keep her company.

Also in Arts & Culture

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Caroline, or Change Is a Moving Story from the Civil Rights Era

By Tina Farmer

In Caroline, Or Change De-Rance Blaylock (left) plays Caroline, a divorced mom struggling to make ends meet doing laundry in a family's basement. Kimmie Kidd (center) plays the radio and Kanisha Kellum (right) plays the Washing Machine which keep her company.

Theater Notes: A Busy St. Louis Summer Season Delights Audiences

By Tina Farmer

Christine Brewer as Mrs. Grose and Meroë Khalia Adeeb as the Governess in Turn of the Screw.

The Midnight Company's The Years Is a Compelling and Somber Drama

By Tina Farmer

The Years reveals the tragedies of sisters Andrea and Eloise.
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us