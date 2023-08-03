Comedian John Oliver Coming to Stifel Theater This Fall

Everyone knows that it takes a lot to make the news funny, yet John Oliver has been doing just that for nearly two decades.
The British comedian first came to national prominence with his first stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times but he became a household name as an anchor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he worked from 2006 to 2013.
Oliver has been hosting Last Week Tonight on HBO for nine seasons now, but when he's taking a break from TV (which we suppose he must, due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes) he does stand-up shows. He's bringing his latest insights on the news, popular culture and life in general to the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com) on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. and cost $56.50 to $146.50 plus fees.
