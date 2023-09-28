Cori Stewart Is Counting Down Her Final Shows as a St. Louis Comedian

COURTESY OF CORI STEWART Cori Stewart is a lawyer by day and a comedian by night.

In the relatively short period of four years, Cori Stewart has become one of the most active standup comics in St. Louis, even while frequently producing her own shows at a variety of rooms. Stewart’s time in St. Louis is growing short, though, as the attorney by day/comic by night is moving to Denver. A couple of performances remain: Saturday, September 30 at Margarita’s in Belleville; Wednesday, October 4 at Platypus; and Friday, October 6 at the Heavy Anchor.

Stewart gave us an exit interview on her way to more mountainous pastures. Follow her on Instagram at @cori_does_stuff to keep an eye on where her career goes from here.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What was the when/where/how of your first St. Louis stand-up appearance?

I did "original comedy" speech in high school (O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon, Illinois — this might be the last time I ever answer that question!). I expected to continue in college. I got pregnant at 17, though, so I deferred college and comedy for a bit.

My first mic was the Comedy Shipwreck, hosted by Chad Wallace at the Heavy Anchor. I did it on February 9, 2019, to celebrate my first no-booziversary.

What shows were you regularly producing in your years here?

My shows all mean so much to me, and I hope that everyone who performs in them feels comfortable enough to embrace absurdity and have a good ass time.

I cohost a variety show, THESHÖ, with incredible standup/improv comic Tiel Pearce at the Heavy Anchor. Comics perform a talent as a character based on a theme — we’ve done Apöcalypse, Störyböök, Röm Cöm, a bunch of entertainment tropes. It’s super fun because of the hilarious, creative ways comics use those elements. That’s going to continue, probably two or three times a year, in St. Louis and in Denver.

John Parker and I host Double Dare Comedy showcase on the first Wednesday of every month at Platypus. Comics spin a wheel of challenges and they do something silly, like a pudding-eating contest, before their set. I love it because it encourages comics to embrace the unexpected and engage the audience. The next one of those will be in November.

On the second/fourth Tuesday of the month, my comedy mic at Spine Bookstore provides a supportive vibe, and the hilarious Andrew Gieselmann will continue it in that spirit.

Is your move brought on by your day job, or is this comedy-related?

Both! Denver has an incredible comedy scene. I have also gotten a job as a housing attorney at a wonderful nonprofit. I’m so excited for all of it!

What growth markers have you seen in the St. Louis comedy scene since your earliest days?

St. Louis is full of wildly talented people. Lots of long-running shows are a testament to their producers’ love of comedy: Wing It Wednesday, South City Comedy, The Future is Female, Impolite Comedy, Wild Card Comedy, Sorry, Please Continue. It’s difficult to maintain a show. These are so well done and great chances for people to see funny people shine.

Also, Helium Comedy Club started using the Garage in downtown St. Louis for weekend shows, as well as encouraging local comics to produce shows. I produced StLGBTQ at Helium, the first queer comedy showcase at a St. Louis comedy club. They’ve given local comics so many more opportunities to perform.

What have you learned about the comedy scene in Denver? And what do you still need to learn?

I’m smart enough to admit that I know nothing, but too dumb not to give my initial impression. Denver has a bunch of comedy clubs and independent shows that look fun as hell. I need to learn who will give me spots on their shows.