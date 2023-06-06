Così Fan Tutte Is Fantastic, Flirtatious Comic Opera Fun

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis pleases with Mozart’s romantic romp

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 6:47 am

click to enlarge Fiordiligi (Murella Parton) and Dorabella (Megan Moore) in Mozart's Così fan tutte.
Eric Woolsey
Fiordiligi (Murella Parton) and Dorabella (Megan Moore) in Mozart's Così fan tutte.

While Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is known for composing some of the most beautifully textured and artistically pleasing operas of his time, many don’t realize that his subject matter was often much less elevated than his scores. Such is the case with the bawdy, comic opera Così fan tutte. A recently updated libretto, by Lorenzo Da Ponte with an English translation by Andrew Porter, refreshes the story and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis brings the story to life in a quick paced, brightly sung production.

The updated story, set during World War II, revolves around two comely, virtuous young sisters and their suitors. Each man has promised his love prior to enlisting. The sisters are distraught with longing and concern, the lovers assured of their faithfulness until their return. That is until Don Alfonso decides to meddle in their affairs and show the men that women are fickle creatures. Subterfuge and disguise create comedic confusion and set the stage for the truly gorgeous, and often witty, arias that are the real scene-stealers of this opera. Everyone gets a bit of comeuppance in the humorous, slightly scandalous romp, ensuring there’s at least hope for a happy future.

The music is playful, teasing and layered with complex overlapping melodies. The arias are soaring, filled with gorgeous tones and lengthy runs that span a gamut of emotions, delivered with a light, uplifting touch. Murella Parton is glorious as the steadfast and loyal sister Fiordiligi. Her arias are clear, bright and seemingly effortless, bringing the house to their feet in appreciation and applause. Angel Romero, as Ferrando, delivers one of the most gorgeous tenor arias I have experienced, tender, soft and gentle, but with a rich, grounded tone.

Megan Moore, as Dorabella, and John Chest, as Guglielmo, are quite impressive in supporting roles, and each confidently and capably holds the room during their duets and arias. Moore has a silky smooth tone and lovely midrange that shines. Chest has a buttery tone that’s equally enticing and commanding. The two create believable chemistry in the second act, and one wonders if they might end up coupled in a different interpretation. Hugh Russell is mischievous and imperious as the brusque, world-weary Don Alfonso, and Vanessa Becerra is a comical and conniving match to Russell who adds intrigue to the story and sparkle to the songs. 

Stage director Tara Branham ensures the bawdy, raucous action delivers the plot with effective staging and focused moments that emphasize story without words. Conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson ties the opera together with skill and fluidity, building and releasing tension, drawing our attention in and ensuring our senses are fully engaged. 

There are some twists to the story that don’t exactly align with the original, however they help to overcome plotlines and themes that modern audiences find troubling and prejudiced. The result is a thoughtful, funny opera that delivers subtle lessons while uplifting the spirit and hope of romance. Così fan tutte is an excellent production filled with a memorable score and light, breezy comedy, making the show a good choice for curious, new and seasoned opera fans alike.

Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte with an English translation by Andrew Porter. Directed by Tara Branham. Conducted by Jeri Lynne Johnson. Presented by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-961-0644; experienceopera.org) through June 23. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $15 to $129.
About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
