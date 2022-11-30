Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show

Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge Cosmic Sleighride offers a Tron inspired holiday lights show.
COURTESY PHOTO
Cosmic Sleighride offers a Tron inspired holiday lights show.

If you prefer your holiday cheer to be one part Christmas festive and one part Tron futurism, you're in luck — World of Illumination's Cosmic Sleighride has you covered. Billed as a "supersonic holiday road trip," the light show deftly mashes up the sci-fi with the Santa, promising a "mystical holiday invasion" that will see you traveling in your own car through Kris Kingle's celestial portal in the stars. You'll see astro elves riding hoverboards, toys being prepared for Christmas and the exciting world of Santa City, where all the magic happens.

Blastoff is set to take place each night now through Sunday, January 1, in the parking lot of Six Flags (4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka; 636-938-5300). The journey itself will last about a half hour, and tickets can be purchased for just $39.99 per car. For more information, visit worldofillumination.com.

