click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO 2021 Grammy-nominee Valerie June performs at Delmar Hall this Sunday, May 22.

Extend the weekend just a little bit longer for two can't-miss shows including Valerie June on Sunday, May 22, and Dubb Nubb Fest on Monday, May 23.



Valerie June w/ Rachel Maxann

Tennessee native Valerie June weaves blues, soul and Appalachian music into a web that supports the weight of her flowy, sinuous voice. June self-released CDs in the mid-2000s, grew a burgeoning fanbase in the Midwest and was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song for "Call Me a Fool." Surely, she has paid her dues and then some while blazing a trail for other like-minded artists. June released an illustrated book of poetry in early 2021 titled Maps for the Modern World, and only months later she dropped a version of her song "Why the Bright Stars Glow" with guest vocals by Mavis Staples.

Fruit Loops: And how did June end such a banner year in her career? Well, Apple prominently featured her single "You And I" in its main holiday ad. The prolific singer-songwriter comes to St. Louis during a massive spring jaunt through North America before heading overseas for more tours later this summer.



8 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $35 to $40. 314-726-6161.





Location Details Delmar Hall 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis Delmar/ The Loop 314-726-6161 39 events 1 article

click to enlarge SHAWN DURHAM Dubb Nubb Fest returns after an in-person hiatus since 2018.

Dubb Nubb Fest w/ Tenci, Izzy True, Curt Oren, Punk Lady Apple, Sloopy McCoy, Homestretch

Twin sisters playing folk songs is an easy pitch for a reality show that should have probably been done by now, but that's cool, because Dubb Nubb is here for St. Louis and has been for more than a decade. Hannah and Delia Rainey (Delia writes for the RFT) put on shows that feel like walking into a big friend group where just about anyone is welcome to join, and the lineup on this night features like-minded bands and besties that have been made along the path of Dubb Nubb's musical journey. Chicago natives Tenci, Izzy True and Curt Oren have all shared the stage with the Rainey sisters on more than one occasion, and they'll be returning to St. Louis for the twins' 30th birthday celebration to play alongside local favorite Sloopy McCoy and two recent additions to the music community in Punk Lady Apple and Homestretch. Just don't forget to bring a gift, y'know? A donation for the out-of-town bands will do just fine.

Life Is Long: The Rainey sisters have been more than a band in St. Louis — they've been the hub of a prolific, inventive, radically sincere sensibility in the city's self-made music scene since they were teens. It's a credit to the Mound City that these two are still bringing musicians together from all over to celebrate a new decade of creativity.



6 p.m. Monday, May 23. Milque Toast Bar, 2212 South Jefferson Avenue. $5 to $10 donation.



Location Details Milque Toast Bar 2212 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis St. Louis - Soulard 314-833-0085 1 event 1 article