Death of a Salesman Opens at the St. Louis Black Rep Wednesday

James Byard/WUSTL Photos Ron Himes will play Willy in Death of a Salesman.

In Death of a Salesman, Willy Loman is reaching the end of his career as a traveling salesman, and there's not much to show for it. Despite working hard his whole life, Willy never achieved the elusive American dream and his sons, Biff and Happy, are struggling as well. Is it all just a bill of goods?



The Black Rep (Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6645 Forsyth Boulevard, University City; 314-935-6543, theblackrep.org) stages the Arthur Miller play that's as incisive as it was when it premiered in 1942. And theater stalwart Ron Himes, who plays Willy, is especially ready for the role. In November, he starred as Willy in the Nebraska Repertory Theater's production. Tickets are $15 to $50. Showtimes vary by day.