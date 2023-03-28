Discover 148 Years of St. Louis Soccer History in New Exhibit

click to enlarge Courtesy Missouri History Museum Soccer history in St. Louis runs deep.

No one would have mistaken Sharon Smith for a soccer fan four years ago. Football? Definitely. Hockey? She learned to love the Blues. Baseball? Yes, but she won't say name her favorite team, an enemy of the Cardinals.

But soccer? She didn't even know the rules or the terminology.

Now?

She's more than a fan. She's an expert. Smith, curator of civic and personal identity at the Missouri Historical Society, can tell you about the first soccer game — ever — in St. Louis history. She can recite almost every goal CITY SC scored through its initial five games. The history, the energy, the game — it all swept her up. "The nerdy side of me has, amazingly, latched on to this sport," Smith says. "I think it's one of the most addictive sports to watch."

Now, Smith is one of the most knowledgeable people about soccer in the entire city. She helped put together the Missouri Historical Society's Soccer City exhibit, which will open on Saturday, April 8.

The exhibit, timed with the St. Louis CITY SC's inaugural Major League Soccer season, covers 148 years' worth St. Louis soccer history. It kicks off in 1875 when the first game was held between two groups of lawyers, the Blondes and the Brunettes, at Grand Avenue Ball Grounds, which would later become Sportsman's Park. It highlights St. Louis' claim as the U.S. soccer capital during the 19th century, when immigrants brought the game here from overseas, and the city hosted the only national professional soccer league in 1907. It covers the "heyday," the 1940s and 50s, when the United States Men's National Team stunned England in the World Cup — with five players from the Hill. It ends in 2023, with Tim Parker scoring the first goal in CITY SC franchise history.

"This exhibit will demonstrate just the depth of this city's soccer history," Smith says. "That, to me, is the coolest thing. We can claim that we were America's first soccer capital. We really can. I think that's an easy claim."

The Missouri Historical Society tells the story through photos, infographics, booths about women's soccer and CITY SC, soccer balls, 1970s cleats worn by national team player Al Trost and nearly 20 jerseys belonging to players from Parker to former MLS star Taylor Twellman to women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

But Smith didn't want to create a static museum exhibit. She wanted visitors to interact with the content.





click to enlarge Courtesy Missouri History Museum Soccer City opens on Saturday, April 8.

The exhibit is spread over two rooms — one for the artifacts and another that Smith calls a game room. It resembles a sports bar — without the drinks. There are old-school games such as Subbuteo and foosball, two arcade stations, hundreds of photos on the wall and footage documenting the journey of CITY SC's formation, from its initial announcement to CITY2 games.

Throughout the exhibit's months-long duration, the museum will also host a number of events, including conversations with Ed Wheatley, author of St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America's Best Sports Town, and Dave Lange, author of Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America's First Soccer Capital.

But despite the history, despite the professional players, despite residents describing it as a "soccer city," St. Louis has never before had a MLS team, though there have been random professional teams, such as the Ambush, the Steamers and the Saint Louis Football Club. Then in 2019, the MLS announced it would add an expansion team in St. Louis. Since that announcement four years ago, the city has waited and waited —through electrical delay after COVID-19 delay. Residents watched the team get built from scratch, the 22,500-seat stadium rise from the rubble in Downtown West, the players added one by one — until everything finally arrived.

On February 25, St. Louis CITY SC played its first home game at CITYPARK stadium in front of a raucous, "S-T-L" chanting crowd. Since then, the team has blazed to a 5-0 start — the only expansion team in history to catch fire so quickly.

"That was the enthusiasm for us as an institution — to be able to say, 'This is historic,'" she says. "I think it also feels like something that a lot of people would be interested in seeing."

Behind the scenes, this exhibit was coming together, too. Back in 2019, when the MLS was announced in St. Louis, before anyone knew the name would be CITY SC, Vin Ko, director of team operations at CITY SC and former worker with the Missouri Historical Society, pitched the idea of a soccer-themed exhibit.

At that time, Smith knew little about soccer in St. Louis. But after meeting with Lange and Jim Leeker, president of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame, she latched onto the sport. Lange's book would become a guide for the exhibition.

Over the years, the exhibit evolved. It moved from one room to two rooms. It grew from only a few pictures to balls, jerseys, infographics and arcade games. It was rescheduled from 2022 to 2023 after the inaugural season was delayed.

And now that time is here — finally, just like soccer in St. Louis. On Saturday, April 8, CITY SC will travel to play the Seattle Sounders — its seventh game in history. Back home, the Missouri Historical Society will share the story of how CITY SC — and St. Louis soccer — came to exist.

"They're playing it out on the field," Smith says, "we're going to tell it in here."

Soccer City opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-45599). More information at mohistory.org/exhibits/soccer-city.