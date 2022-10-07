Discover Belleville's Spine-Tingling Past With a Historic Walking Tour

click to enlarge Via Mildiou / Flickr Get your heart rate up during the Haunted Belleville Walking Tour, from fear at seeing a specter or just some good old exercise in downtown Belleville.

If people have inhabited a region long enough, they are bound to have left something behind. If that's not some fancy ruins, it's often literal garbage. We are a messy species.But sometimes, what gets left behind is a little spoooooky.That's apparently the case in Belleville, Illinois, which allegedly suffers from a surfeit of ghosts. You can try to take a good look at them, and other supernatural happenings, during the(701 East Washington Street Belleville, 618-234-0600). Attend the hourlong tours run by the St. Clair County Historical Society to get your heart rate up — from fear as much as exercise — while digging deep into the Old Belleville Historic District's spine-tingling past.Catch a tour from 6 to 9 p.m. from Wednesday, October 12, to Saturday, October 15. Tickets are $20.