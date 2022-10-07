Discover Belleville's Spine-Tingling Past With a Historic Walking Tour

The Haunted Belleville Walking Tour will get your heart rate up — from fear and exercise

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge A grainy imprint of a man walking.
Via Mildiou / Flickr
Get your heart rate up during the Haunted Belleville Walking Tour, from fear at seeing a specter or just some good old exercise in downtown Belleville.

If people have inhabited a region long enough, they are bound to have left something behind. If that's not some fancy ruins, it's often literal garbage. We are a messy species.

But sometimes, what gets left behind is a little spoooooky.

That's apparently the case in Belleville, Illinois, which allegedly suffers from a surfeit of ghosts. You can try to take a good look at them, and other supernatural happenings, during the Haunted Belleville Walking Tour (701 East Washington Street Belleville, 618-234-0600). Attend the hourlong tours run by the St. Clair County Historical Society to get your heart rate up — from fear as much as exercise — while digging deep into the Old Belleville Historic District's spine-tingling past.

Catch a tour from 6 to 9 p.m. from Wednesday, October 12, to Saturday, October 15. Tickets are $20.

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
