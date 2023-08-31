'Drool at the Pool' to Celebrate the Dog Days of St. Louis Summer on Tuesday

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / GNOSNE If you're hot, they're hot. Throw them in a pool.

Back-to-school shopping is your first indication that summer is ending soon.

Once you start seeing everybody's first-day-of-school pictures, it gets a little more real.



But when they let the dogs have their fun in the pool, you know that the end of the season really is well and truly upon us. But the dogs love it, so we can't be too sad about it.



If your pup is the kind that just can't wait to fling themselves into any body of water, they'd love it if you took them to the Drool at the Pool event at Shrewsbury Aquatic Center (7407 Sutherland Avenue, 314-649-4770) on Tuesday, September 9. Your dog will swim, splash and play, and it will make them so happy that you'll almost forget that everything around you is about to be cold and colorless and covered in ice for the next six months.



It's just $10 for your pup to swim as long as they'd like during the two-hour event (you get to watch for free), but you do have to make sure to bring their current vaccination records so they can make sure every doggie is safe.



Visit tinyurl.com/yc2en4bn for more information.