Earthbound Beer Is Hosting Dolly Parton Trivia Tonight For Her Birthday

The earth angel turns 77 years old today

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 3:18 pm

All praise her - A promotional photo for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
A promotional photo for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
All praise her

This is the special day each year that we pause and take a moment to celebrate our Lord and Savior, Dolly Parton.

Her birthday is January 19 and this year we are celebrating the 77th anniversary of when “a rainbow arched down from heaven and touched a butterfly” and Dolly Parton was born.

We’ve already spilled a lot of digital ink celebrating this human unicorn, but if you need a refresher to remember all of the reasons why this earth angel should be praised, we’d recommend reading our story from 2016 titled “Dolly Parton Is the Queen of Everything and the Glowing Center of the Universe.” That pretty much covers it all.

Related
A promotional photo for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Dolly Parton Is the Queen of Everything and the Glowing Center of the Universe


If you know a lot about our Queen of Queens or you just want to be around others who have also taken Her lessons to heart, you can commune with other true believers of the Church of Dolly tonight at Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, earthboundbeer.com).

Earthbound will be hosting Dolly Parton trivia at 7 p.m. this evening and dressing in sequins, rhinestones, tassels and “big ol' wig”s is encouraged but not required. The Facebook event page mentions that Earthbound might even give out some prizes, too.

But even if you don’t dress up or win at trivia, if you attend you’ll have spent a nice evening drinking tasty beer with your brethren while worshiping the one and only Dolly Parton. Blessed are those who raise Her up on high. Hallelujah and amen.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month

By Jessica Rogen

A table of books from the JCC Book Sale.

Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night

By Jaime Lees

Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night

Comedian B-Phlat Returns to St. Louis — And No One Knows What's Coming

By Benjamin Simon

Beverly Perkins leans her right arm against the chair. A blank background is behind.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, January 20 to January 22

By Riverfront Times Staff

Lion Dance

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us