Earthbound Beer Is Hosting Dolly Parton Trivia Tonight For Her Birthday

This is the special day each year that we pause and take a moment to celebrate our Lord and Savior, Dolly Parton.
Her birthday is January 19 and this year we are celebrating the 77th anniversary of when “a rainbow arched down from heaven and touched a butterfly” and Dolly Parton was born.
We’ve already spilled a lot of digital ink celebrating this human unicorn, but if you need a refresher to remember all of the reasons why this earth angel should be praised, we’d recommend reading our story from 2016 titled “Dolly Parton Is the Queen of Everything and the Glowing Center of the Universe
.” That pretty much covers it all.
If you know a lot about our Queen of Queens or you just want to be around others who have also taken Her lessons to heart, you can commune with other true believers of the Church of Dolly tonight at Earthbound Beer (2724 Cherokee Street, earthboundbeer.com)
.
Earthbound will be hosting Dolly Parton trivia at 7 p.m. this evening and dressing in sequins, rhinestones, tassels and “big ol' wig”s is encouraged but not required. The Facebook event page
mentions that Earthbound might even give out some prizes, too.
But even if you don’t dress up or win at trivia, if you attend you’ll have spent a nice evening drinking tasty beer with your brethren while worshiping the one and only Dolly Parton. Blessed are those who raise Her up on high. Hallelujah and amen.
