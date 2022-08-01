Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field

Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do.
Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, and Eckert's Farm's (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL; 618-310-1962) two-acre sunflower trail will be open this week from Tuesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 7.
“Sunshine and summer heat brought us a beautiful crop of sunflowers this year, despite being some of the most temperamental plants to grow,” Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations and horticulturist, says in a statement. “This year, come by to enjoy a day or evening surrounded by beautiful sunflowers and we hope you’ll stay and enjoy a cocktail from our new Cider Shed or a treat from Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop for a full, relaxing summer experience.”
Eckert's sunflowers are planted in a maze, and guests can take one sunflower home with them after they journey through the field. Also included in the ticket prize is a sunflower cookie and sticker.
If you're looking to treat your significant other, Eckert's Farm is hosting a Sunflower Date Night on Thursday, August 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Similar to last year's sunflower experience (which also returns this year for those 21 and older), the date night comes with a tractor ride to the field, photo ops during golden hour and then a night at the newly opened Cider Shed. At the Cider Shed, guests can sample hard cider flights and munch on a boxed snack pack. Tickets for the date night are $33 and can be found on Eckert's website.
To tour the sunflower field sans date night, tickets begin at $5 per person, plus $2.25 for field access. Purchase your ticket online at Eckerts.com.