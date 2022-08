Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Eckert's Sunflowers are in bloom over at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois.

Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do.Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, andtwo-acre sunflower trail will be open this week from Tuesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 7.“Sunshine and summer heat brought us a beautiful crop of sunflowers this year, despite being some of the most temperamental plants to grow,” Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations and horticulturist, says in a statement. “This year, come by to enjoy a day or evening surrounded by beautiful sunflowers and we hope you’ll stay and enjoy a cocktail from our new Cider Shed or a treat from Mr. E’s Donut & Custard Shop for a full, relaxing summer experience.”Eckert's sunflowers are planted in a maze, and guests can take one sunflower home with them after they journey through the field. Also included in the ticket prize is a sunflower cookie and sticker.If you're looking to treat your significant other, Eckert's Farm is hosting a Sunflower Date Night on Thursday, August 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Similar to last year's sunflower experience (which also returns this year for those 21 and older), the date night comes with a tractor ride to the field, photo ops during golden hour and then a night at the newly opened Cider Shed. At the Cider Shed, guests can sample hard cider flights and munch on a boxed snack pack. Tickets for the date night are $33 and can be found on Eckert's website To tour the sunflower field sans date night, tickets begin at $5 per person, plus $2.25 for field access. Purchase your ticket online at Eckerts.com