ELF the Musical Opens at the St. Louis Fox

click to enlarge Jeremy Daniel Mark Fishback (Santa), Cody Garcia (Buddy), and Company in ELF the Musical.

It's impossible not to be charmed by the story of Buddy the elf, a human who grew up in the North Pole never understanding why he was so much taller and slower than all the other elves.Once he finds out he's adopted, Buddy sets off to New York City to find his birth father (who is, gasp, on the naughty list). Once there, he meets his brother, makes Christmas decorations like a team of professional event planners, finds out about deceptive marketing, discovers love and also saves Christmas.Skip the Will Ferrell movie this season and head to thefor. The show has a short run through Saturday, December 24. Showtimes vary, and tickets run $29 to $99.