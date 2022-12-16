ELF the Musical Opens at the St. Louis Fox

Experience the family friendly magic of Buddy the elf from December 20 to 24

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 6:02 am

click to enlarge Buddy the elf sits on stage with Santa.
Jeremy Daniel
Mark Fishback (Santa), Cody Garcia (Buddy), and Company in ELF the Musical.

It's impossible not to be charmed by the story of Buddy the elf, a human who grew up in the North Pole never understanding why he was so much taller and slower than all the other elves.

Once he finds out he's adopted, Buddy sets off to New York City to find his birth father (who is, gasp, on the naughty list). Once there, he meets his brother, makes Christmas decorations like a team of professional event planners, finds out about deceptive marketing, discovers love and also saves Christmas.

Skip the Will Ferrell movie this season and head to the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com) for ELF the Musical. The show has a short run through Saturday, December 24. Showtimes vary, and tickets run $29 to $99.

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
