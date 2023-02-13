Everyone In St. Louis Made the Same Joke About Rihanna's Stage

If you watched Rihanna's halftime performance during Super Bowl LVII yesterday and you're from St. Louis, you had just one thought: Becky!
Rihanna's floating stage had many people across the world making Aladdin jokes, but here in St. Louis all we saw was Becky, Queen of Carpet.
ni aladín voló tanto como mi rihanna— Sergio Tercero (@sergiotercro) February 13, 2023
Becky is St. Louis television commercial royalty. Back in the day, she used to fly across our TV screens on her magic carpet while advertising her various carpet stores across the area. Sometimes she'd even have a friend along with her, too, called Wanda, Princess of Tile.
Anyone else getting Becky Queen of Carpet vibes? #stlwx #Rihanna— Eep!🐀 (@eepicheep) February 13, 2023
Becky's gimmick was so memorable that it's difficult to see anybody seeming to be on a magic flying carpet without thinking of her, and the proof is that St. Louis social media channels lit up last night with references to Becky during halftime.
Becky Queen of carpet is back!! #missouri #StLouis #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/3eS5SxqlLH— ThatGirl (@yournameherre) February 13, 2023
Long live Becky. Long live Rihanna. God save the queens.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter