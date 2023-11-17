Exhibit Pays Tribute to Victims of State Violence With Comic Book Art

click to enlarge Angelo Vidal Marlon West's Ink Tributes is now on display at the Saint Louis University Museum of Art.

When I heard that an art exhibition featuring comic-book-style portraits of Black people who had been killed by police was coming to St. Louis, I was apprehensive about seeing it.

I’m talking about Marlon West’s Ink Tributes, a series of sketches by the University City-native turned award-winning Disney animator on display now at the Saint Louis University Museum of Art (3663 Lindell Boulevard, www.slu.edu/sluma) through Saturday, December 30.

Let me explain myself. In America, the loss of Black life is ubiquitous, and police killings are a never-ending drumbeat. I wondered how could an art form most associated with Marvel superheroes and fantasy convey this reality, and would it blur the lines between the two. How could two-dimensional, black-and-white drawings render the deceased in all of their humanity, and without sensationalizing Black grief?



The exhibit is on display through Saturday, December 30.

But Ink Tributes challenged my expectations. West’s installation choices, breadth of subjects and photorealistic style creates a powerful viewing experience that illuminates generations of Black struggle. That West invites his hometown of St. Louis, a city with a long, fraught history of police violence, to bear witness makes it that much more powerful.

The exhibition features four gallery rooms filled wall-to-wall with over 30 comic-style portraits of state violence victims, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland and many others. West’s artworks also depict departed civil rights activists and defenders of justice, such as Freedom Riders C.T. Vivian and John Lewis, Gloria Richardson Dandridge and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Viewers begin their journey through Ink Tributes by reading an introductory passage by West, etched onto a wall placard. “For many of us Black nerds, Marvel’s characters are particularly relatable,” he writes. “They are often hated and hunted by the powers that be. They are feared, despised, shunned and misunderstood. There isn’t a more American form of portraiture than black ‘inks’ over white, to honor those that faced this nation’s fear and loathing of the Black body.”

The exhibit includes four gallery rooms filled wall-to-wall with over 30 comic-style portraits of state violence victims.

West offers no guidance as to how viewers should move around the exhibition. Typically, comics read from left to right, but there is no chronological order to West’s portraits.

Viewers wrestle with Trayvon Martin’s murder in 2014, for example, then travel back several years to witness the shooting of Sean Bell in 2006, and move forward in time again to when police killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Each fatality occurs in a different city, in a different state. The effect is disorienting, communicating that the horrors of police brutality transcend time and place. It sends a message reflective of Black Americans’ lived experience: that racist violence has been a constant threat throughout this country’s history.

The breadth of subjects depicted in Ink Tributes furthers this point. West makes an effort to highlight names and faces of victims that have faded from our collective memory in comparison to those that dominated headlines. Some viewers may not know of Tony McDade, for example, a 38-year-old Black trans man who was shot and killed just two days after the murder of George Floyd. “McDade was the 12th transgender or non-conforming person to be fatally shot or killed in the U.S. during 2020 alone,” West writes.

By including McDade, and others like him, in Ink Tributes, West is attempting to preserve their humanity, underscoring that anti-Black violence is so pervasive that many victims are reduced to overlooked statistics.



West captures how his subjects were in life: ordinary people, with families and dreams.

Despite West’s inspiration from Marvel’s superhero comics, he doesn’t embellish his subjects’ appearance or attempt to portray them as superhuman. To do so would risk aestheticizing or even romanticizing Black death, as if their murders were heroic sacrifices rather than the tragic consequences of white supremacy and hatred.

Instead, West adopts a realistic approach, using precise brushwork to recreate high-resolution photographs. These aren’t caricatures; they’re spitting images. West memorializes each subject as they were in life: ordinary people, with families and hopes and dreams.

In our country, Black people have been dealt the tough hand of having to witness our own murders, mourn our dead and do the emotional labor of telling the epic tale of suffering just to get society to stop killing us. West’s Ink Tributes is the latest attempt in a long history of that struggle. I hope that a future awaits us where the appeal is no longer necessary, but until then, it is imperative to acknowledge this narrative, lest it be forgotten and history will continue to repeat itself.

The Saint Louis University Museum of Art is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information on Ink Tributes, visit slu.edu/sluma.

