Experience Story Collider Live in St. Louis on Wednesday

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY Story Collider takes place in the St. Louis Public Radio's Community Room.

Story Collider's mission is to use storytelling to illuminate the role science plays in our lives. It's kind of like The Moth, only with science, or TED Talks, only without the insistence that one overly simplified idea from a polished speaker in a headset can change humanity. And if you like the Story Collider podcast, the live events are even more fun — so maybe think about joining the St. Louis show, titled Variables, in St. Louis Public Radio's Community Room (3651 Olive Street) on Wednesday.



St. Louis-based hosts Gabe Montesanti and Sam Lyons will lead an evening of storytelling (and, yes, science) featuring local pediatrician Ken Haller, "Christian priestess" Jessica Gazzola, Wash U undergrad Colleen McDermott and former RFT staff writer Danny Wicentowski, gone on to a job in public radio but never forgotten. Wicentowski tells us his story actually stems from work he did for this paper in 2014 about the then-new trend of escape rooms.



